AEW Dynamite On-Site Report (8/30): Off-air details including crowd heckling Tony Khan, Rampage tapings with All Out ramifications

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE & RAMPAGE ON-SITE REPORT

TAPED AUGUST 30, 2023 (AIRDATE 9/1)

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL

TO AIR ON TNT

REPORT BY ERIC KROL, PWTORCH CORRESPONDENT

DARK MATCH BEFORE DYNAMITE

(A) Stu Grayson beat Robert Anthony

DYNAMITE NOTES

-That was the flattest episode of AEW television I’ve ever attended, and I’ve been to all but one in Chicago. I was willing to give them a bit of a pass since Tony Khan said before the show that they had a lot of challenges with wrestlers being sick or unavailable for other reasons, but they’d put on a good show for the fans.

-There was some decent action on the show. There weren’t a lot of people there, fewer than 4,000. They drew over 6,000 last year for Dynamite. When the show started, there was no one on the hard camera side and it was nothing like the big, enthusiastic Chicago crowds we’ve been used to.

-AEW is not a hot ticket in Chicago this weekend. I was able to get two club level 200 row seats second row tickets for Collision for $30 each on StubTub. Those would normally go for $100.

-When he appeared in front of the audience, he got a mix of cheers and boos, which was the first time I recall him ever getting booed. He only came out once this time. In the past, he’s come out three times.

2 years ago TK was given a God like reaction in this building. It's a mixed reaction at best tonight and someone 7 seats down just yelled "f**k you Tony" — Zack Heydorn (@Zack_Heydorn) August 31, 2023

-The crowd didn’t chant “C.M. Punk” during the event.

-WrestleTix reported ticket sales around 3,600 earlier in the day and it wasn’t much above that at showtime.

–Penta was super over in Chicago as always. Dueling crowd chants for Orange and Penta in their match.

-The merchandise stand was weak. They had only one stand and didn’t put forth much of an effort. There was a lot AEW-brand merch, plus The Acclaimed and Better Than You Bay Bay t-shirts. They probably could have sold more merch.

RAMPAGE TAPING