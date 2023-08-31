FREE SAMPLE VIP PODCAST: Wade Keller Hotline covering CM Punk-Jack Perry controversy in depth and the fallout and cascade effect of it (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PODCAST SUMMARY In this edition of a “Focus on AEW” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the C.M. Punk-Jack Perry controversy with tons of backstage details and perspective from “both sides.” Also, a look at the thin All Out line-up which is not PPV level yet and a lack of obvious hot-shots that can get them there. Also, notes on Collision ratings last Saturday and an NFL-AEW controversy.

