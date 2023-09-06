IMPACT HITS & MISSES (8/30): Knockouts Battle Royal, Sabin vs. Wentz, plus Sanada, Kaz, Edwards, Meyers in six-man main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT HITS AND MISSES

AUGUST 31, 2023

CHICAGO, ILL. AT CICERO STADIUM

AIRED ON AXS TV (RECORDED)

REPORT BY JOHN LASLO, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

(1) KNOCKOUTS BATTLE ROYAL – MISS

Okay, just to get it out of the way, I am not upset by Alisha Edwards winning. I thought they handled that really well. I’m starting to warm up to Heel Alisha. Do I think she has a chance in hell against Trinity? No, no, I do not. I think where they put the match on Victory Road will really tell us what kind of match it will be. I am actually upset at how SHORT this match was. I was really looking forward to a Knock Outs Battle Royal that would eat up a significant portion of the show, or at least go through a commercial break. This was too short, and is probably the shortest Battle Royal that I’ve ever seen outside of kids throwing each other out of the sandbox.

MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS BACKSTAGE – MINOR HIT

First Josh Alexander interrupts the interview, and then the Rascalz? Okay, let’s set up some matches, and give them stakes. That’s exactly how to get me to tune in. I’m just not a fan of setting up a match for the same night.

ALISHA EDWARDS BACKSTAGE CELEBRATION – HIT

I like it when Alisha and Eddie Edwards are together. It’s a very believable wrestling marriage to me, they seem crazy for each other after all these years. However, Alisha stating that she’s going to beat Trinity is probably the most “Sure, Jan” moment I’ve had in awhile.

(2) CRAZZY STEVE vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY-HIT

So this was not a wrestling match. If it happened in the streets, it would be assault. Good for Mike Bailey for taking the bullet on this one. Crazzy Steve is going heel, and life is good. His new entrance is killer, turning on Black Taurus who tried to stop him was great, and I really want that flip mask thing in the Impact Store for Halloween. I’m thinking that Crazzy Steve is going to get a big ‘monster’ push like Abyss.

BRIAN MEYERS, MOOSE, AND EDDIE EDWARDS BACKSTAGE – HIT

I like a cowardly Bully Ray. Eddie Edwards is over his obsession with PCO, and now it is infecting Bully Ray. I love that Eddie is basically committing a coup over the Scumbags, and leaving Bully Ray high and dry. I think it is a good move for both the Scumbags and for Eddie coming off of his feud with Frankie Kazarian.

BULLY RAY AND PCO STAIRWAY VIGNETTE – HIT

I can’t remember the last time that I saw Bully Ray show someone empathy. It’s a unique take on how to deal with PCO. I mean, I had to look it up, but I think the only time the two of them were in the same promotion at the same time was around 2005 in TNA.

(3) ERIC YOUNG vs. KON – HIT

This was a pretty good match, but I think it went a bit long. I would have rather had the battle royal take a few minutes from this. I probably would have been harsher on this match on a different card, but it gets a pass for being the first good wrestling of the night.

LIO RUSH BACKSTAGE – MINOR HIT

Another good little build up. If I had to guess, this is building up for for a nice three way dance between Chris Sabin, Kushida, and Lio Rush at Bound for Glory in October.

DEONNA PURRAZZO BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW WITH GIA MILLER – MINOR HIT

Another Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace match at Victory Road? Normally, I want a storyline, but in this case, no, totally unnecessary. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, Purrazzo and Grace are going to be one of the great all time feuds.

(4) CHRIS SABIN (w/Alex Shelley) vs. ZACHARY WENTZ (w/Trey Miguel) – HIT

This was another good match, and we are on a roll. I enjoyed this match more than I thought I would, and I think it spoke to where each wrestler is. Zachary Wentz is a journeyman holding onto some neophyte tendencies (especially in his promos), and Chris Sabin is a cagey veteran bordering on legend status (I’m sure he’ll get in the Hall of Fame after he retires). This was a great match, and it set up for Victory Road.

ABC BACKSTAGE WITH THE GOOD HANDS – MINOR HIT

Okay, yes. Give me a reason, and set it up for later. I want to watch this match.

SUBCULTURE BACKSTAGE WITH SANTINO MARRELLA – MINOR HIT

I guess we are getting to keep SubCulture around for at least a little bit. If they aren’t getting their contractual rematch at Victory Road, I’m guessing they will get it at Bound for Glory. Which to be honest, sounds like another great match.

KENNY KING ADDRESSES THE AUDIENCE – MASSIVE HIT

Alright. I’ll bite. I’m down for a DMC vs. Career match. Tommy Dreamer is good at these ‘Son, you’re going down a bad path’ speeches. I was thinking about how long Dreamer has been playing the dad role to younger wrestlers, and I realized how long I’ve been the dad in my life. It’s a bit funny, because Kenny King is only about a decade younger than Dreamer. I would have thought this was more of an angle for a new guy, like Sheldon Jean.

STEVE MACLIN VIDEO – HIT

I liked where Steve Maclin was going with this. He teased about how long it has taken for him and Josh Alexander to finally get in the ring one on one. It won’t be for the World Championship, but it is going to be a match where they tear the house down.

(5) FRANKIE KAZARIAN & JAKE SOMETHING & SANADA vs. MOOSE & BRIAN MYERS & EDDIE EDWARDS- HIT

Damn. Sanada can go! When I heard about this match, I was really worried about the Kazarian/Edwards feud getting out of hand with it. While there were Kazarian-Edwards spots, it didn’t dominate the whole match, Jake Something did. Jake Something was a monster throughout this match, and Brian Meyers just rag dolled for him. It was an astounding match. Well worth a re-watch.

FINAL THOUGHTS – SLIGHT HIT

I wasn’t too happy with this card. I think some of the matches could have been a bit shorter for the Women’s Battle Royal to go a little longer. While that is a sticking point for me, there was a lot of other really good stuff. Lots of feels on this card. Sometimes that’s a good thing.

