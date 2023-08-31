IMPACT WRESTLING TV RESULTS (8/31): Lilly’s report on Knockouts Battle Royal, Young vs. Kon

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV RESULTS

AUGUST 31, 2023

TORONTO, ON AT REBEL ENTERTAINMENT CENTER

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap video of the Emergence show.

(1) KNOCKOUTS BATTLE ROYAL

The winner of this match will challenge Knockouts champion Trinity at Victory Road. Competitors included Masha Slamovich, Killer Kelly, Gisele Shaw, Courtney Rush, Jessicka, Savannah Evans, Jody Threat, Alisha Edwards, KiLynn King, and Vanna Black. Black was eliminated first by Kelly. Evans threw out Kelly. Shaw threw out Masha. Jai Vidal helped Shaw to stay in. Rush and Shaw went out at the same time. Evans and King teamed up to try to throw out Jessicka. King threw out Jessicka over the top rope onto the ramp, which counted as an elimination. Threat dropkicked Evans off the apron to the floor. Threat and King were left in the ring and slugged it out. King gave Jody the Neutralizer. Threat battled back. Threat was throwing King over the top rope when Alisha snuck up from behind and dumped them both.

WINNER: Alisha Edwards in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This went fairly quickly. Alisha was certainly an unexpected winner.)

-Clip from Emergence of Steve Maclin returning and attacking Josh Alexander.

-Alexander interrupted a Motor City Machine Guns promo. He said the loss at Emergence was on him for being distracted and fighting Maclin. He said he would get his emotions in check and would focus on getting the belt. Alex Shelley accused Alexander of calling him a transitional champion. Alexander walked off. The Rascalz walked in and gloated about winning the tag team titles. Sabin said they were embarrassing themselves and the belt. Sabin challenged Zachary Wentz to a match. [c]

-Replay of the end of the battle royal.

-Alisha and Eddie Edwards celebrated. Alisha gloated and told Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks that they were the power couple of Impact. She told Trinity she would be the new Knockouts champion.

(2) CRAZZY STEVE vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY

Steve came to the ring wearing a black coat and a new creepy mask, plus a new entrance with red lighting. Hannifan was still shaken from his confrontation last week with Steve. Steve charged Bailey at the bell but got kicked. Steve went after Bailey’s eyes. The referee DQ’d Steve.

WINNER: “Speedball” Mike Bailey by DQ in seconds.

Steve knocked down the referee. Steve continued his attack and went after Bailey’s eyes with a fork. Black Taurus ran in to break it up, but Steve went after him and tried to take out his eyes. Security ran in, but Steve attacked them and tried to take out one of the security guy’s eyes. He finally left up the ramp.

(D.L.’s Take: Good follow-up to the interview series. Steve’s presentation was well done.)

-Brian Myers, Moose, and Eddie Edwards promo. Maclin said their opponents tonight didn’t stand a chance. Moose talked about his differences with Eddie, but they could trust him. Eddie said he is on a roll after beating Frankie Kazarian in the Back To School match and Alisha winning the battle royal. He said he was different from Bully Ray. Bully interrupted and Eddie walked off. Bully said they had a problem in PCO. Myers said that Bully had a problem with PCO, not them. Moose said you could add them to the list of people Bully has burned bridges with. He and Myers walked off. Bully could hear PCO screaming for him in the background. [c]

-Promo video for Will Ospreay returning to Impact for Bound For Glory and the UK Tour.

-Bully ran from PCO. Bully blocked PCO from coming through a door. Bully called PCO “Carl” and said he attacked him because he cares about him. He said he tried to kill the monster, but wanted the man back.

(3) ERIC YOUNG vs. KON

Hannifan said that Deaner was unable to be here this evening. Eric used his speed and punches to get the upper hand on Kon. Kon gave Eric a spinebuster and got a two count. Kon legdropped Eric for another two count. Kon continued to hit and stomp Eric. The crowd was solidly behind Eric as he made a comeback. Kon threw Eric over the top rope. [c]

Kon continued his attack. Fans chanted for Eric. Eric made a comeback with clotheslines and a Death Valley Driver. They fought on the top rope and Eric bit Kon’s head. Eric hit the elbow drop from the top rope for a two count. Kon gave Eric a full nelson slam for a two count. Eric clotheslined Kon over the top rope and followed with a dive to the floor. Eric gave Kon a piledriver on the floor. Kon beat the count to get back in the ring. Hannifan said that only two people had over kicked out of Eric’s piledriver. Eric gave Kon another piledriver and got the pin.

WINNER: Eric Young in 13:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good match and the fans were solidly behind Eric. I know I said this in the Emergence report, but this appears to be the end of the Eric vs. The Design feud. Really.)

-Lio Rush backstage promo. He talked about Chris Sabin challenging for the X Division Title. He questioned why Sabin was getting in the ring with Wentz tonight. He told Sabin to tell him when he is ready to get in the ring with Lio. He said Sabin wouldn’t see a different outcome against him. Kushida approached Lio with the giant X and said “Victory Road.” [c]

-Promo video of Jordynne Grace training. A graphic said that she returns at Victory Road.

-Gia Miller interviewed Deonna Purrazzo. She talked about her loss to Trinity at Emergence. She said she’s had setbacks before but she is still the face of the Knockouts division. She accused Grace of trying to steal her spotlight by announcing her return after the all-women’s main event at Emergence. She challenged Grace to a match at Victory Road.

(4) CHRIS SABIN (w/Alex Shelley) vs. ZACHARY WENTZ (w/Trey Miguel)

Sabin got the early advantage with a flurry of offense. Sabin stomped Wentz’s face and armdragged him. Sabin worked on Wentz’s shoulder. Wentz hit an over the top rope dive on Sabin. Shelley protected Sabin from Miguel. [c]

Sabin made a comeback. They traded punches and kicks. Wentz got a two count after a half nelson slam. Wentz hit a jumping knee, but Sabin returned a kick. They traded punches and kicks. Sabin locked on the STF. Shelley pulled Trey off the apron. Sabin and Shelley took out Trey. Sabin did a dive through the ropes on Trey and Wentz. Sabin dropkicked Wentz from the top rope. Sabin followed with a Cradle Shock for the pin.

WINNER: Chris Sabin in 14:00.

Trey attacked Sabin after the match, then the Rascalz retreated up the ramp.

(D.L.’s Take: An enjoyable match. These two worked well together. Sabin’s streak of big wins continues.)

-Clip from Emergence of the Rascalz cheating to beat Subculture for the tag team belts and ABC fighting with the Good Hands.

-ABC backstage promo. Ace Austin congratulated the Rascalz on doing what it took to win the belts, but he said it would be sweet to beat them. Chris Bey said they are the best team in the world. He accused the Rascalz of paying off the Good Hands. The Good Hands approached and they argued. ABC challenged them to a match but the Good Hands said not yet. [c]

-Subculture approached Santino Marella backstage and asked for a rematch for the tag team titles. He said that he already made a match for the Motor City Machine Guns to face the Rascalz at Victory Road. Sami Callihan and Rich Swann interrupted and talked about being screwed out of a title shot by the Rascalz. Santino said Subculture could face Sami and Swann. Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura approached. Hendry asked for a tag team title shot. Santino said they would get there one day. Hendry and Yuya walked off.

-Kenny King and Sheldon Jean cut a promo in the ring. King insulted the crowd and talked about everyone he beat. He called Johnny Swinger a joke and talked about beating him, then beating up Tommy Dreamer at Emergence. Dreamer walked down the ramp and into the ring. Fans chanted “ECW.” He said the real story of Emergence is that Swinger had heard that his father-in-law passed away four hours before the match. Dreamer said he ran out to save Swinger because he always has his friend’s back. He said he’s been beaten down a lot but he always comes back. He said Swinger called to check on him and thanked him for having his back and talked about the women earning the main event slot. Dreamer said he hung up the phone and saw King and Jean hanging out with women at the bar instead of watching the main event. He talked about the Impact 1000 episode coming up.

King said he didn’t know about Swinger and his father-in-law in somber tones, then he turned and said he didn’t care. He said he used to look up to Dreamer because he paved the way and he was the guy that used to hang out with women at the bar. He called Dreamer a leech and said he is still in the spot where King should be. Dreamer said the problem with King is that he always takes shortcuts and settles. He said he turned down millions because he believed in something and always listened to veterans like Terry Funk and Paul Heyman. He said he is 52 and talked about older wrestlers still going like Sting, Chris Jericho, and PCO. He challenged King to take his spot. Dreamer talked about losing his mother, being diagnosed with skin cancer, and losing Terry Funk and said it was a rough year, as his voice cracked. He talked about always having the support of the fans and loving wrestling. He said he would put his career on the line for a shot at the Digital Media Title. He said he hoped King would accept his challenge and left. [c]

-Awesome Kong video highlights. A graphic said she is returning to the ring at Impact 1000. Gail Kim followed with a promo and said that if Kong is coming back, so is she. She challenged all former and current Knockouts to be with her or against her.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera and talked about the upcoming 10-woman tag match at Impact 1000. They ran down the matches for Victory Road. For next week, they announced:

*Deonna Purrazzo vs. Dani Luna

*Subculture vs. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan

*Lio Rush vs. Kevin Knight

*Josh Alexander & PCO vs. Bully Ray & Steve Maclin

-Steve Maclin promo. He said that torture is time. He said time makes him dangerous because it makes him stronger and lets him take a look at the battle field. He talked about facing Josh Alexander at Victory Road.

(5) FRANKIE KAZARIAN & JAKE SOMETHING vs. SANADA vs. MOOSE & BRIAN MYERS & EDDIE EDWARDS

Myers and Kazarian started the match. Jake did a dive over the top rope on Moose, Myers, and Eddie. Dirty Dango and Alpha Bravo watched from a monitor in the back. [c]

Sanada fought his way out of the corner, but Eddie gave him a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Moose gave Sanada a series of punches and stood on his neck. Myers slammed Sanada. Eddie slammed Sanada and chopped him. Moose chopped Sanada as well. Moose stood on Sanada for a two count. Myers stomped Sanada. Sanada gave Moose a rana and kicked him. Kazarian made the hot tag and went wild on Eddie. Kazarian legdropped Myers too. Kazarian gave Eddie the unprettier for a two count. Jake clotheslined Myers and cleaned house. Jake gave Moose a pop-up powerbomb to a big crowd reaction. Moose powerbombed Jake. Everyone exchanged moves. Kazarian suplexed Eddie out of the ring. Myers went for the Roster Cut, but Jake caught him and gave him Into the Void for the pin.

WINNERS: Jake Something & Frankie Kazarian & Sanada in 14:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A fun main event with lots of big moves and everyone looked good. Jake getting the pin shows that perhaps they have plans in store for him.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: An action packed show. The Dreamer/King promo was well done and made me anticipate their match. Good in-ring action as well with Sabin vs. Wentz and the main event. Alisha should make a fun challenger for Trinity. I enjoyed the new in-ring presentation of Crazzy Steve. With a quick turnaround, they did a good job of building up the matches for Victory Road, which seems fairly loaded.