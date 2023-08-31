FREE PODCAST 8/31 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (8-30-2018) All In preview, future of Cody & Omega & Bucks, Owens quitting, Braun’s apparent heel turn, is Brie hurting Bryan’s popularity, more (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (8-30-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss the top stories of the week including big developments with Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman, what are the odds of Cody, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega ending up on WrestleMania next year, thoughts on what’s at stake at All In on Saturday night, is Brie Bella hurting Daniel Bryan’s popularity, Hell in a Cell developments including Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy, and much more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason, they discussed these topics: Wade Barrett, Triple H’s NXT media call, Impact angle with kid hit by car, Neville’s future, Hulk Hogan’s reaction to the pushback by black wrestler in WWE to his locker room speech, and more including some Teddy Bridgewater talk and the top cop TV series of all time.

