C.M. Punk’s status for AEW All Out PPV still unclear pending internal investigation

Tony Khan would not say whether or not C.M. Punk would appear on AEW’s All Out PPV this weekend.

Speaking at a media scrum ahead of the All Out PPV this weekend, Khan confirmed that there is an internal investigation being concudcted involving Punk was ongoing and said that he couldn’t comment on the matter at this time. Khan said he didn’t want to decieve the fans and asked them to “Please bear with us” as AEW investigated a behind the scenes incident with Punk.

The incidents being investigated Punk verbally berating Khan behind the scenes at All Out and getting into a physical altercation with Jack Perry right before Punk was scheduled to wrestle Samoa Joe. Khan was later asked to clarify whether or not fans would know if Punk would or would not be wrestling on the PPV and Khan said he hoped they would have a resolution or at least enough information to make a decision before Sunday’s show.