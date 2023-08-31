Tony Khan expects All In to land in top three for AEW PPV buys

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan expects All In to land at number two on the list of most PPV buys for AEW once all of the numbers come in.

Speaking at the media scrum ahead of AEW’s All Out PPV this weekend, Khan said the All In PPV last weekend from Wembly Stadium in the U.K. would definitely land in the top three in terms of buys and based on projections he expected there was a good chance it could land as high number two.

Right now All Out 2021 ranks as the top AEW PPV in terms of buys sitting at an estimated 215,000 according to Wrestlenomics. All In will likely end up bumping Revolution 2022, which drew 175,000 buys t0 third on the list.