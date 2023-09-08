WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (9/8): Jimmy Uso vs. A.J. Styles, Theory vs. LA Knight, Balor & Priest vs. Holland & Butch, Charlotte & Shotzi vs. Sky & Bayley

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

SEPTEMBER 8, 2023

BOSTON, MASS. AT TD GARDEN ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves, Michael Cole

[HOUR ONE]

-A four minute video package on Payback opened the show.

-The Smackdown opening aired.

-Kevin Patrick introduced the show as cameras panned the crowd. Corey Graves and Michael Cole hyped the scheduled matches.

(1) CHARLOTTE FLAIR & SHOTZI vs. BAYLEY & IYO SKY

Charlotte made her ring entrance first. When Shotzi came out, Graves asked if she will be able to follow up on her momentum generated last week and turn it into something bigger. Bayley and Sky came out with Dakota Kai next. Bayley stood on Shotzi’s tank and stomped on the seat in a sign of disrespect. The bell rang ten minutes into the show. Charlotte threw Bayley into the ringside barricade early. Sky flipped onto Charlotte and Shotzi at ringside seconds later. As she celebrated, they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Bayley and Sky were in control against Shotzi. Cole said Shotzi told him earlier she has a new look and a new approach to her career these days. Shotzi hot-tagged to Charlotte at 7:00 who leaped onto both Bayley and Sky with a body press. She chopped away at Bayley. She fended off Sky interference. Bayley surprised Charlotte with an inside cradle for a near fall. Charlotte came right back with a figure-four leglock. Sky broke it up with a Meteora as Charlotte began to bridge into a Figure-Eight.

Bayley and Sky took over against Charlotte. Bayley climbed to the top rope. She noticed Asuka show up behind Sky and take Sky’s title belt from Kai. Charlotte then knocked Bayley off the top rope with a high boot. Shotzi then gave Bayley a DDT and got a three count.

WINNERS: Charlotte & Shotzi in 9:00.

-After the match, Asuka entered the ring and held up Sky’s belt. Sky met her mid-ring and had some heated words for her. Asuka dropped the belt in front of her, then danced and laughed her way out of the ring.

-A video package aired on last week’s happening with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

-They cut backstage to Paul Heyman on the phone. Jimmy said last week he was told by John Cena that the wrong Uso brother quit and Solo telling him he’s not out of the Bloodline unless they say they are, so he’s in again. Heyman stammered and said Solo and the Tribal Chief aren’t there tonight. He said technically if he’s not out, he’s in, but he’s not all the way in without the Tribal Chief saying so. He said he did turn some tempting offers from Reigns. He told him to concentrate on Styles tonight and he said he’d do what he could to bring the family back together. Jimmy walked away. Heyman spotted Styles and asked him if he doesn’t have enough problems in life to want to avoid getting in his business. Styles smiled and exhaled, the grabbed Heyman and shoved him. Styles said he has zero clout. Jimmy then attacked Styles, saving Heyman. Heyman then asked his phone to call Roman Reigns. [c]

-They went to the announcers to react to the previous segment. They hyped Styles vs. Uso in the main event.

-Backstage Kayla Braxton approached Damage CTRL. Bayley said Asuka should mind her own business or they’ll put her on the shelf like they did to Bianca. Sky said she’d face her.

-L.A. Knight made his entrance to big cheers from the crowd. He held the mic out and absorbed more cheers once he entered the ring. He asked if everyone got to see Miz’s “scintillating performance on Raw.” He talked about Miz’s theme song lyrics and said he didn’t come to WWE to play. He said one week Miz played dress-up and the next week he played make-belief with an invisible John Cena. He said he whined that he beat him because of Cena. He said he didn’t need Cena’s endorsement. He said he respects him, but at the end of the day, Cena counted to three. He told Miz it’s a bitter pill, “but swallow it, you certainly will.” As he was about to answer Miz’s challenge, Grayson Waller’s music interrupted.

Waller walked out and asked Knight if it’s a good idea to accept the challenge. He said he and his associate Austin Theory were chatting. He called Theory out, and Theory came out to his music. Waller said they’re the only tag team in WWE that’s undefeated. Knight said they must be proud of themselves. He told them to tell their mommy and say to her for him.

Theory mockingly said, “Let me talk to ya!” He said Cena helped Knight beat The Miz. He said he beat Cena. Theory said he’s already beat Knight, too. He said he should soak up his 15 minutes of fame because when he’s done with him, Miz won’t waste his time. Knight said they’re cute together. He said Waller is a mush-mouthed moron. He called Theory a cross-eyed half-wit. He said if “you two crotch goblins want to come up and get served, we can make that happen right now.” Knight’s music played as Knight waved Theory to the ring. [c]

(2) L.A. KNIGHT vs. AUSTIN THEORY

Waller joined in on commentary. The bell rang 43 minutes into the hour. Theory got in early sustained offense. Knight made a comeback and rammed Theory into the announce desk right in front of Waller. Patrick made a reference to Larry Bird. Graves gave him a hard time for such a dated reference. Back in the ring, Knight charged at Theory in the corner, but Theory backdropped him over the top rope. He followed with a neckbreaker off the ring apron. Waller stood and celebrated as they cut to a break at at 3:00. [c]

They battled back and forth after the break. Waller pulled the pad off a top turnbuckle with both Knight and Theory down at ringside. Theory whipped Knight toward it, but Knight blocked it. He slipped on his landing, but got up and powerslammed Theory. He followed with a flying elbowdrop. Waller distracted him from the ring apron. Knight turned to yell at him. Theory rolled up Knight for a near fall. Knight then came back with his Blunt Force Trauma finisher for the win.

Afterward, Knight eyed Waller, who retreated to the floor as Knight celebrated.

WINNER: Knight in 9:00.

-In a backstage interview, Styles said Jimmy Uso can jump him as many times as he wants, but nothing will stop him from tearing his head off tonight.

-The Judgment Day made their way to the ring. Cole said because Finn Balor & Damien Priest are tag team champions, they can appear on both Raw and Smackdown. Mike Rome mistakenly began to say Dominik was Mr. Money in the Bank, but then corrected himself quickly. [c]

-Cole hyped Uso vs. Styles.

[HOUR TWO]

-Heyman pressed Adam Pearce to tell him who is getting traded from Raw to Smackdown. Pearce said those decisions are made at the highest levels. Knight walked up to them and wanted the match with Miz. Pearce said it’ll take place next week. Knight eyed Heyman. Heyman said they’ve never been formally introduced. He shook Knight’s hand and said he’d a huge admirer of his work. Knight smiled and asked, “Really?” Heyman said, “Yeah!” Heyman said the next time the guy outside the door tells him he’s doing business, do him a favor and knock first. His demeanor went from jovial to sinister. He asked if they’re clear. Knight leaned in and said, “Yeah.”

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s a pretty big moment for Knight to be in a segment with Heyman and perhaps take a step toward a match with Knight against a Bloodline member.)

-A clip aired of Priest & Balor winning the WWE Tag Team Titles at Payback as the announcers commented on it.

-Balor, Priest, and Dom stood mid-ring. Priest asked everyone to rise. Balor touted Dom’s one year with The Judgment Day. When Dom tried to talk, the boos got so loud he was drowned out. Dom said Rhea Ripley was half way across the globe. Priest said they are proud of Ripley. He said they’re proud they did something not even The Bloodline could do. He said not even Reigns could do it. “We not only beat Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, we took the Undisputed World Tag Team Championships from Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens.” When Dom tried to talk again, boos drowned him out again. He said they are the most dominant group in all of WWE. The Brawling Brutes music interrupted him.

Holland made his way into the ring and said they shouldn’t be worried about him, but rather it’s Butch. Balor laughed and pointed his finger at him. Butch snapped his fingers. Balor rolled out of the ring and grabbed his hand in pain. [c]

(3) FINN BALOR & DAMIEN PRIEST (w/Dominik Mysterio) vs. BUTCH & RIDGE HOLLAND

They joined the match in progress after the break 11 minutes into the hour. Cole said Sheamus has been nursing an injury in recent weeks. They showed Pretty Deadly watching on a monitor backstage. Four minutes later, Butch leaped onto Balor and Priest at ringside. They cut to a break as they showed a worried Dom looking on. [c]

Dom distracted Butch, but Butch grabbed him and hit him with forearms against the ropes. Balor then took over against Butch. He went for a Coup de Gras, but Butch moved and then he leveraged Balor’s shoulders down for a two count. Balor tagged Priest in. Butch kicked Priest and then tagged in Holland. Balor shoved Butch off the top rope and then gave Holland South of Heaven. Priest then slammed Butch onto Ridge with a South of Heaven. Balor landed a Coup de Gras for the win.

WINNERS: Priest & Balor in about 14:00.

-As The Judgment Day celebrated, Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford walked out in suits. The Profits weren’t acting like unserious goofs for a change. They entered the ring and stared down The Judgment Day. Lashley and Priest went nose to nose. Ford and Balor paired off as did Dawkins and Dom. Lashley said the Bloodline is crumbling, but they’re taking over, not The Judgment Day. Cole said you can’t put it any plainer than that.

-Backstage, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Michin were yucking it up. Styles walked up to them and asked if they knew what happened earlier when Jimmy jumped him from behind. Anderson apologized. Styles slapped the phone out of Anderson’s hands. Anderson said they told Styles not to get involved in Bloodline business. Styles yelled that they’ve always had each other’s backs. He said if this is how it’s going to be, he doesn’t need them anywhere near his match tonight. He stormed off. [c]

-Patrick narrated clips of WWE in India for the first time in six years including Cena’s ring entrance. He told the audience he had imagined that moment for the first time in 20 years.

-They hyped that The Grayson Waller Effect next week would feature Cena. Also, Knight vs. Miz and Sky vs. Asuka for the WWE Women’s Title.

-Asuka talked backstage about her title match next week. She said nobody is ready for her.

-As Jimmy Uso made his ring entrance, Patrick said he’s trying to get back into the good graces of the Bloodline. They aired highlights of the Heyman-Jimmy exchanged earlier. [c]

(4) A.J. STYLES vs. JIMMY USO

Cole asked what Reigns might be thinking about Jimmy. Graves said Heyman is acting as the liaison. The bell rang 40 minutes into the hour. Styles went aggressively at Jimmy. Jimmy made a quick comeback and rolled up Styles for a two count. Styles leaped toward Jimmy from the ring apron, but Jimmy kicked him. Jimmy noticed Heyman and Solo walked out onto the entrance stage at that moment. Jimmy stood and smiled, encouraged by their presence. Jimmy slapped Style’s face into the ringside stairs. They cut to a break at 5:00. [c]

Back from the break, Styles was chopping away at Jimmy’s chest. Heyman and Solo made their way to ringside, observing the match.