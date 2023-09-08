IMPACT WRESTLING VICTORY ROAD 2023 RESULTS (9/8): Lilly’s report on Alexander vs. Maclin, Trinity vs. Alisha

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING VICTORY ROAD 2023 RESULTS

SEPTEMBER 8, 2023

WHITE PLAINS, NY AT WESTCHESTER COUNTY CENTER

AIRED ON IMPACT PLUS

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Video featuring the stars of Impact.

(1) LIO RUSH (c) vs. KUSHIDA — Impact Wrestling X Division Title match

Lio tried to avoid Kushida early. Kushida went for the Hoverboard Lock and worked on Lio’s arm. Lio attempted to bring the belt in the ring and put on Kushida’s sunglasses. Lio did a dive to the outside but Kushida caught him in the Hoverboard Lock. Kushida also put the hold on when Lio attempted a Spanish Fly. They traded strikes. Lio hit Kushida with a low blow while the referee was distracted and followed with the Final Hour for the pin.

WINNER: Lio Rush in 10:00.

-Clip of Bully Ray hitting PCO with a car in the preshow. Santino Marella and medical personnel tried to help PCO. He rose up from the stretcher.

(2) MK ULTRA (Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly)(c) vs. GISELE SHAW & SAVANNAH EVANS (w/Jai Vidal) — Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team match

MK Ultra had the early advantage on Shaw until Vidal pulled the ropes down, causing Kelly to fall outside. Shaw and Evans tagged in and out and got in offense on Kelly. Masha eventually got the hot tag and cleaned house. Evans accidentally booted Shaw. Kelly knocked Vidal off the apron. Evans caught Masha with a boot for a two count. Masha caught Evans with a kick and the Snow Plow for the pin.

WINNERS: MK Ultra in 7:00.

-PCO went looking for Bully Ray, but Bully hit him with a chair, then put lighter fluid on him. Bully said we are seeing the last of Carl Oulette and PCO. He light up a flame, but PCO spit fluid in his face and Bully ran off screaming.

-Video on the Crazzy Steve/Black Taurus feud.

(3) BLACK TAURUS vs. CRAZZY STEVE

They brawled at the start with Taurus getting the upper hand. Steve talked to Hannifan at ringside and said we’re witnessing the birth of something beautiful. Steve went after Taurus in the ring. Steve said he would take Taurus’ eyes out. Steve drove Taurus into the mat and got a two count. Taurus gave Steve a Samoan Drop. Taurus gave Steve a backbreaker. Steve pleaded that he was sorry. Taurus paused and turned his back in sympathy. Steve attacked Taurus from behind. Steve pulled out a fork from under the announcer’s table. Taurus caught the fork before Steve could use it and the referee got it out of the ring. Steve gouged Taurus’ eyes then gave him a DDT from the ropes and got the pin.

WINNER: Crazzy Steve in 9:00.

-Gia Miller interviewed Tommy Dreamer. He talked about putting his career on the line tonight and talked about this being the building where he first fell in love with wrestling. He said if it’s his last match, he’s glad it was here, but if not, it’s another chapter in his career.

-Video on the Kenny King/Tommy Dreamer feud.

(4) KENNY KING (c)(w/Sheldon Jean) vs. TOMMY DREAMER — Impact Wrestling Digital Media Title match

Dreamer received a huge ovation on his way to the ring. Hannifan noted that Dreamer’s daughters were at ringside. Dreamer wore Terry Funk-inspired tights and a Terry Funk t-shirt. Dave Penzer did the in-ring introductions. Dreamer got some offense early and clotheslined King over the top rope. Fans popped and chanted “ECW!” Dreamer spit water in King’s face. Dreamer was going to go for a dive but King kicked him before he got through the ropes. Dreamer slammed King off the top rope. King suplexed Dreamer on the ramp. King kicked Dreamer and did a spinning dive on him to the floor. King punched Dreamer and taunted his daughters in the front row. Back in the ring, Dreamer made a comeback and superplexed King. They traded punches. King gave Dreamer a spinebuster for a two count. King did the “tuning up the band/Sweet Chin Music” stomp and said “Tommy, I hate you” before missing a superkick. Dreamer gave King a cutter for a two count. King gave Dreamer a Blockbuster for a two count. They traded pin attempts. Dreamer gave King a Death Valley Driver followed by a piledriver for a two count. Dreamer looked down at his t-shirt, then motioned for a moonsault. He climbed to the top rope. Jean caused Dreamer to fall off the ropes. The referee argued with Jean up the ramp. Heath gave King the Wake Up Call while the referee was distracted. Dreamer gave King a DDT for the pin. Heath raised Dreamer’s hand in victory and they hugged.

WINNER: Tommy Dreamer in 13:00 to win the Digital Media Title.

-Video package on Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace.

(5) JORDYNNE GRACE vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO

Grace went after Deonna aggressively. They fought on the floor. Deonna drove Grace into the post and went after her arm. Back in the ring, Deonna stayed on the attack. Grace slammed Deonna with one arm. Grace clotheslined Deonna with her bad arm. Deonna went after Grace’s arm. Deonna put Grace in an armbar, but she escaped. Grace fought back with strikes. Grace superplexed Deonna and gave her a jackhammer for a two count. Deonna gave Grace a tombstone piledriver for a two count. They clotheslined each other. Grace powerbombed Deonna. Deonna gave Grace a German suplex. Grace dropped Deonna on her head for a two count. Deonna escaped the Muscle Buster then got Grace in an armbar. Grace came back with strikes and got the Juggernaut Driver for the pin. Hannifan noted this was the first time that Grace has beat Deonna.

WINNER: Jordynne Grace in 12:00.

-PCO/Bully Ray video.