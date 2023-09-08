WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (9/8): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Styles vs. Jimmy, Charlotte/Shotzi vs. Damage Ctrl, Brawling Brutes vs. Judgment Day

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 8, 2023

BOSTON, MA AT TD GARDEN

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Kevin Patrick

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a video recap showing highlights of Payback from this past Saturday. After the video, they showed the Smackdown video intro.

-Pyro exploded in the arena as the camera panned the crowd. Kevin Patrick introduced the show. They showed graphics for the Brawling Brutes against Judgment Day. Corey Graves hyped the match. They then showed a graphic for L.A. Knight against Austin Theory. Michael Cole promoted the match for later in the show. They then showed a graphic for A.J. Styles against Jimmy Uso as Kevin Patrick said they would settle their differences later in the show.

-Charlotte Flair made her entrance. Cole referred to Charlotte as the fourteen time champion. Patrick threw to a video recap of Charlotte’s involvement in the match between Shotzi and Bayley last week.

-Shotzi made her entrance on her tank.

-Damage Ctrl made their entrance. Patrick said that they have control since Iyo Sky won the Women’s Championship. Patrick threw to a video from last month where Damage Ctrl attacked Charlotte and Asuka. Graves reiterated that Damage Ctrl is in charge. Cole mentioned that Sky told him she has a chip on her shoulder because everyone is talking about Rhea Ripley.

(1) CHARLOTTE FLAIR & SHOTZI vs. DAMAGE CTRL (Bayley & Iyo Sky w/ Dakota Kai)

Bayley started with Charlotte as the bell rang ten minutes into the hour. Charlotte landed shots on Bayley. Sky attacked Charlotte from behind and Charlotte fought her off. Shotzi hit the ring and the four women brawled. Charlotte took Bayley to the outside and tossed her into the barricade. Sky dumped Shotzi. Sky came off the ropes and took out Charlotte and Shotzi with a moonsault off the ropes. Both women were down at ringside as Shotzi celebrated. [c]

Sky held Shotzi back as she tried to make a tag. Shotzi dove for Charlotte and Sky slammed her down. Bayley tagged in and they hit a double kick. Bayley made the cover for a two count. Bayley choked Shotzi with the middle rope and Shotzi retreated to the corner. Bayley landed a stomp. Shotzi fought out of the corner briefly but Bayley cut her off and put Shotzi in a headlock. Shotzi fought to her feet as the crowd cheered her on. Shotzi reached for Charlotte as Bayley held her back by the arm. Bayley sent Shotzi back into the corner. Shotzi landed an elbow and knocked Sky off the apron. Shotzi made the tag to Charlotte as Sky and Bayley tried to stop her. Charlotte went to the top rope and came off with a crossbody that took down Sky and Bayley. Charlotte landed a series of chops on Bayley as Sky rolled to the outside. Charlotte followed up with a fallaway slam and a kip up. Charlotte flipped into a clothesline on Bayley. Sky came after Charlotte but Charlotte took her down. Charlotte went for a Figure Four on Bayley but Bayley got a rollup for a two count. Charlotte got the Figure Four on Bayley this time but Sky broke it up. Sky took Charlotte down and Bayley went to the top rope. Asuka appeared behind Kai at ringside and snagged the Women’s title. Bayley got distracted and Charlotte knocked Bayley off the top rope. Charlotte then knocked Sky off the apron and tagged in Shotzi. Shotzi hit Bayley with a DDT and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Charlotte Flair & Shotzi in 9:00

-Asuka entered the ring and stared down Sky. Asuka tossed the title down and her and Sky went nose to nose. Asuka danced backward and exited the ring. Sky picked up the title and stared down Asuka with the title over her shoulder.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Time filler and a way to set up Asuka against Sky for sometime in the near future. I don’t understand the thought process of having Shotzi pin Bayley again. Damage Ctrl loses all their luster when they lose all the time. It made sense when it seemed like they were going to break up any moment, but that seems to have gone by the wayside. Now, they should be positioned as serious threats as heels to the face heavy Smackdown. If that’s not going to be the case, just break them up and get it over with. Them being jobbers for people like Shotzi isn’t helping anything.)

-They showed a recap of Jimmy Uso’s segment with John Cena last week on Smackdown. The video then transitioned to Jimmy’s altercation with Michin and Adam Pearce before it showed Jimmy’s interaction with A.J. Styles before Solo Sikoa interjected himself. They replayed the lines between Jimmy and Sikoa before showing Jimmy’s involvement in the main event with Sikoa and Styles. The video ended with Jimmy’s attack on Styles and him pointing his finger into the sky as Sikoa and Paul Heyman looked on.

-Paul Heyman was in the back on the phone. Jimmy Uso interrupted. Jimmy said that no one told him he was out of the Bloodline, so he’s still in. Jimmy asked what the plan is for tonight against Styles. Heyman said Sikoa and Reigns aren’t present. Heyman then said that Jimmy isn’t in until Roman Reigns says he is in. He said that Reigns offered Jimmy a lot of things. He said that Jimmy needs to handle his business tonight before anything else happens. Jimmy said he’s been stressed. Heyman said they’re the ones and walked off. Heyman bumped into Styles. Styles stared Heyman down. Heyman asked if Styles had enough problems besides tangling with him. Styles grabbed Heyman and told him he doesn’t have any clout around Smackdown. Jimmy appeared and took out Styles from behind. Jimmy turned to Heyman and bragged that he took care of the Styles business. Heyman lifted his phone and asked it to call Reigns. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: I have no idea what Jimmy’s angle is, but I like this. Jimmy seems to be in need of something since his brother left him. He’s looking to fill that void with his other brother and the rest of the Bloodline. It makes sense. Jimmy has always been portrayed as the more secure of the two Usos but it may turn out he’s the more insecure. I like the idea of Jimmy trying to be the right hand man with Jey out of the picture. Jey was always the favorite brother and now Jimmy has the opportunity to step into that role. It’s an interesting dynamic that we haven’t seen in the Bloodline outside of Sami Zayn, which was a totally different situation. I want to see how this plays out.)

-The announce team sat ringside. Cole asked what the attack does for Jimmy. Cole and Graves then talked up the main event with Styles and Jimmy.

-Damage Ctrl was in the back. Kayla Braxton appeared. Bayley said that Asuka needs to mind her own business or they will take her out like they did to Bianca Belair. Sky then challenged Asuka for a title match before Damage Ctrl walked off.

-L.A. Knight made his entrance to a huge ovation from the crowd. He paused in the middle of the ring with a microphone. The crowd continued to cheer. Knight asked the crowd if he could talk to them. He said he didn’t know if everyone got to see Miz’s performance on Raw, but he’s here to dissect it. Knight mentioned Miz’s theme song. Knight said if he was an idiot he would say to look at the adjective, but he’s not an idiot, so he’ll look at the verb, play. Knight mentioned Miz’s dress up and how Miz whined that Knight won because of John Cena. Knight said he didn’t need Cena and he didn’t need Cena’s endorsement. Knight said he endorsed himself. Knight said he beat Knight and Miz must swallow that pill. Knight said if Miz needs to be beat again, he’ll accept the challenge.

-Grayson Waller made his entrance to interrupt Knight. Waller told Knight to hold on and asked if it was a good idea. Waller said that Miz ran through Cena on Raw like he wasn’t even there. Waller said he and Austin Theory have been talking and Theory should come out and tell Knight himself.

-Theory made his entrance and joined Waller on the stage. Waller said they had one of the biggest victories of their career last week on Smackdown. Waller called them the greatest tag team of all time if they decide to be. Knight said they must be proud of themselves. Knight said he doesn’t know why they’re telling him. He told them to go tell their mom if she’s not sick of them.

-Theory told Knight that he wants to talk to him. Theory mentioned that Knight needed Cena and he beat Cena. Theory mentioned he already beat Knight. He said that he’s already been a two time United States champion at the age of twenty-six. He said Knight, on the other hand, has just been here. Theory told Knight to soak in his fifteen minutes of fame because when Theory is done, Miz won’t want to waste his time. Knight called Waller a mush-mouth moron and Theory a cross-eyed half-wit. Knight said that Theory can get his keister kicked with everyone saying L.A. Knight. Theory stared down Knight from the ramp.

-They showed a graphic for Knight against Theory and hyped the match for after the break. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: This isn’t exactly the dynamic I wanted with Waller and Theory but their pairing makes sense and I like what they can give to each other. I really hope some of Waller’s personality rubs off on Theory and he can find something in him that gives him more of a character. Knight is super over in Boston and had some okay one-liners.)

-They showed an ad for Connor’s Cure.

-In the arena, Knight’s music played. They showed a graphic for Jimmy against Styles as Patrick hyped the match. Waller then joined commentary. Waller announced that Cena will be on the Grayson Waller Effect next week.

(2) L.A. KNIGHT vs. AUSTIN THEORY (w/ Grayson Waller)

Theory took Knight down with a shoulder block. Theory taunted Knight as Knight got to his feet. Waller talked up Theory on commentary. Theory took Knight down again and ran the ropes before Knight returned the favor. Knight hit a swinging neckbreaker. Theory shoved Knight into the corner and followed up with a shoulder followed by a knee to the face. Theory hit a suplex and made the cover for a two count. Knight rolled to the apron. Theory set up for a suplex but Knight cut him off. Knight went for a suplex but Theory fought out. Theory charged but Knight hit him with a knee to the gut. Knight hit a slingshot shoulder block. Knight took Theory to the outside and slammed him into the announce table headfirst. Knight posed in the ring before Theory got back in. Knight sent Theory to the corner and Knight charged. Theory was able to move and took Knight down. Theory dropped to the outside and pulled Knight under the bottom rope and to the floor. Theory was in control as Knight writhed in pain. [c]

Theory was still in control as they came back from break. Knight went for a kick and Theory caught it and took Knight down. Theory went for an elbow drop but Knight moved. Knight took Theory down with a serious of shoulder blocks. Theory retreated to the corner and Knight stomped away before he charged and hit a running knee to Theory’s face. Knight stayed on the attack but Theory hit a big right hand followed by a rolling blockbuster. Theory made the cover for a two count. Theory charged Knight and Knight backdropped Theory to the floor. Knight dropped to the outside and took Theory down. Knight went for a suplex but Theory blocked and reversed into a suplex of his own on the floor. The ref checked on Knight and Theory. Waller jumped on the apron and removed the turnbuckle pad. Knight and Theory got back in the ring. Knight recovered and hit a powerslam followed by his patented elbow drop. Knight stalked Theory but Waller distracted Knight. Theory rolled up Knight for a two count. Knight hit the BFT after Theory avoided the exposed turnbuckle. Knight made the cover for the win.

WINNER: L.A. Knight in 10:00

-Waller entered the ring and tried to sneak attack Knight. Knight caught him and Waller begged off. Knight posed on the second rope. Graves mentioned that Knight got the rub from Waller.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I think I mentioned this the last time they worked together, but I really like the chemistry between these two. Something about them matches well and their moves work well with each other. Theory takes yet another loss which is interesting considering where he was a couple of months ago. I don’t know what this means for Theory going forward, especially if he’s going to take a back seat to Waller in their team. I’m not against it since Theory has plenty of time and maybe a spot in the background where he can work on his persona would be helpful. Knight was crazy over here and hasn’t had as many glaring mistakes in the ring in his last couple of outings. I would be interested in seeing him against Waller. I have a feeling that this could be building to a tag match with Theory and Waller against Knight and Cena which would be good for everyone involved.)

-Styles was in the back being interviewed. He said he’s still standing so he can fight. He said Jimmy can attack him from behind all he wants but nothing is going to stop Styles from tearing Jimmy’s head off tonight.

-The Judgment Day made their entrance. Cole mentioned that since they are Tag Team Champions they can appear on Raw and Smackdown. Graves said we can consider this a victory lap. They showed a graphic for Judgment Day against the Brawling Brutes. Graves hyped the match for after the break. [c]

-They showed post card shots of Boston and highlighted the city’s sports teams.

-They showed a graphic for Jimmy against Styles as Cole hyped the match as the main event.

[HOUR TWO]

-Heyman was in the back with Adam Pearce. Heyman said that no one should be putting his hands on him. Heyman then asked who was getting traded to Smackdown. Pearce said Heyman can ask the same question all he wants, but he still won’t tell him. Knight appeared and asked Pearce for a match against Miz. Pearce obliged. Heyman smiled and introduced himself to Knight. Heyman said he was a fan. Heyman then told Knight that the next time the guy outside the door tells Knight that Heyman is in the room, he should knock first. Heyman asked if they were clear. Knight got in Heyman’s face and said “yeah” before Heyman walked off.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I like the tease of something with Knight and Heyman. I don’t know why, but I’m intrigued by them being involved in something together.)

-Patrick threw to a video recap of Judgment Day’s match with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Payback. After the video, Judgment Day was in the ring. Cole mentioned that Ripley is not with Judgment Day because she’s in India. Damian Priest told the crowd to rise for Judgment Day. Finn Balor then introduced them as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Balor then mentioned that Dominik Mysterio has been in the Judgment Day for a year and is North American Champion. Dominik tried to speak and the crowd drowned him out with boos. Dominik tried to tout Ripley but the crowd wouldn’t stop booing. Priest interjected and said they are proud of Ripley. Priest said they accomplished something the Bloodline and Reigns couldn’t accomplish. He said they beat Zayn and Owens and took the Undisputed Tag Team titles. Dominik tried to speak and was again drowned out. Balor told him to keep going. Dominik tried again to the same result. Dominik called the Judgment Day a family and said they’re all equals and they’re the most dominant group in WWE.

-The Brawling Brutes made their entrance. Butch said it’s fight night. Ridge Holland took the mic. He said he couldn’t hear because Dominik was being booed, but he thinks they said they’re the most dominant group. Holland said that they’re here to deliver a beat down in bean town. Holland said they need to worry about Butch. Balor laughed and said he didn’t care about Butch. Butch grabbed Balor’s fingers and pulled them back. The Brutes and Judgment Day brawled before Judgment Day dropped to the outside. Patrick hyped the match for after the break. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: I love having Dominik on Smackdown. The amount of heat he gets is awesome and such a welcome treat after all the cool heels over the years. For the record, Balor laughing at Butch when they’re the same size, doesn’t come off the way he thinks it does.)

(3) JUDGMENT DAY (Finn Balor & Damian Priest w/ Dominik Mysterio) vs. BRAWLING BRUTES (Butch & Ridge Holland)

The match was in progress as they came back from break. Priest took Butch down with a right hand and tagged in Balor. Cole mentioned that Sheamus has been out injured for a couple of weeks so he isn’t here. Butch fought back against Balor and pulled on Balor’s arm and fingers. Butch took Balor to the corner and Holland tagged in. Holland grabbed Balor and swung him around before he delivered a suplex. Holland posed over the fallen Balor. Holland went for a slam but Balor got free and tagged in Priest. Priest attacked Holland from behind then took him down with a running punch. Priest pounded on Holland’s back and Holland collapsed. Holland lifted Priest to his shoulders and Balor hit the ring. Holland lifted him as well and then slammed both men. Dominik distracted Holland and Priest took Holland down with a big clothesline. Priest mounted Holland and punched away before he tagged in Balor. They double teamed Holland as the video cut to Pretty Deadly watching on a monitor in the back. Balor had Holland in a headlock as the crowd cheered him on. Graves asked for more Pretty Deadly. Holland fought to his feet and tried to move Balor towards Butch. Balor fought to slow Holland down. Holland lifted Balor and tossed him aside before he tagged in Butch. Butch ran and knocked Priest off the apron and then landed a kick to Balor that sent him to the corner. Butch landed a running kick on Balor in the corner before a Shining Wizard. Butch climbed to the top rope and came off with a moonsault onto Priest and Balor at ringside. [c]

Butch set up for a superplex and hit it on Balor. Butch lifted Balor and went for a pump handle slam but Balor reversed with an elbow and both men were down. Pretty Deadly was shown looking on again as Graves was very excited. In the ring, Priest kicked away at Holland. Holland countered Priest and delivered a double underhook suplex. Holland tagged in Butch. They hit a double team dropkick slam and Butch made the cover for a two count. Dominik looked on from ringside. Butch measured Priest and charged but Priest caught Butch with a big kick. Priest made the cover for a two count. Priest lifted Butch to his feet and took him down with a big right. Priest knocked Holland off the apron then face planted Butch with a forward bulldog. Priest made the cover for a two count. Butch kicked at Priest and sent him to the corner where he tagged in Balor. Butch took out Balor and Dominik distracted Butch. Butch pulled Dominik to the apron and started Ten Beats but Balor attacked him from behind. Balor landed a dropkick that sent Butch to the corner and down. Balor went to the top rope and came off but Butch moved. Butch took Balor down with a kick. Priest tagged in. Priest went for a chokeslam but Butch landed a kick that rocked Priest. Holland tagged in. Holland went after Priest but Balor got involved. Priest hit South of Heaven on Holland and then Butch. Balor tagged in and came off the top with a Coup de Gras for the win.

WINNER: Judgment Day in 13:00

-Judgment Day celebrated in the ring.

-Bobby Lashley’s music played and Lashley and the Street Profits appeared on the stage. Judgment Day stared them down from the ring as Lashley and the Profits made their way toward the ring. Lashley and the Profits got in the ring and stood in front of Judgment Day. The crowd chanted for Lashley. Lashley stepped up to Priest and stared him down. Lashley said they’re right that the Bloodline is crumbling, but the Judgment Day won’t take over, they will. Lashley removed his glasses and stared Priest down intensely. The Judgment Day walked off.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Match was fine but the outcome was never really in doubt. I’m glad that Dominik’s interference didn’t directly lead to the win and Judgment Day just got the win. It seems purposeful that Balor got the win at Payback and again tonight. I assume they finally realize that he never wins and he needs to if they’re going to be taken seriously as a group. I like that. I don’t know where the dissension angle went, but there was no sign of it tonight and they worked like a good tag team. I like the inclusion of Judgment Day on Smackdown and I like the stare down with Lashley and The Profits. I hope we shouldn’t read too much into who everyone was standing across from. I don’t know if that was a great sign for the future of Angelo Dawkins if he’s the equivalent of Dominik. I’m interested to see where this could go.)

-The O.C. was in the back. Styles joined them. Styles mocked the O.C. and said they’re on top of things. He said they saw Jimmy attack him from behind. Styles smacked something out of Karl Anderson’s hand. Anderson said they told him not to get involved with the Bloodline. Styles yelled at them and said they always had each other’s back. Styles said if this is how it’s going to be, he doesn’t want them near his match. Styles walked off. Michin complained to Anderson and Luke Gallows about how Styles is acting. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: I love this. This is exactly what we need from Styles and he needs to get away from these losers. I love him being involved with the Bloodline. If they build him up enough they could get one last match or two out of Styles in the title picture against Reigns.)

-Patrick and Cole narrated a series of photos and news clippings from the WWE in India.

-They ran down some matches for future episodes of Smackdown. Miz against Knight for next week and Sky against Asuka for the Women’s title in two weeks.

-They showed Asuka in the back. Asuka said everyone forgot about her and she’s ready for her title match in two weeks but Sky isn’t ready for her.

-Jimmy Uso made his entrance. Patrick threw to a video recap of Jimmy’s interaction with Heyman earlier and his attack on Styles. They showed a graphic for Jimmy against Styles and Graves hyped the match for after the break. [c]

-A.J. Styles made his entrance.

(5) JIMMY USO vs. A.J. STYLES

Jimmy went for a superkick and Styles moved. Styles punched away at Jimmy then landed a kick to Jimmy’s leg. Jimmy fell through the ropes and landed on his head. Jimmy rolled up Styles and tried to use the ropes but Styles kicked out. Styles went on the attack and stomped at Jimmy before hit a suplex. The crowd chanted for Styles. Styles kicked at Jimmy in the corner then hit a backbreaker. Cole mentioned that there’s a lot of good that goes with being in the Bloodline for Jimmy, but he’s vulnerable by himself. Styles landed a Pele Kick on Jimmy. Cole continued his speech about Jimmy and used his brother Jey as an example. Styles went for a Styles Clash but Jimmy got free and rolled to the outside. Jimmy walked around the ring on the outside. Jimmy got back in the ring slowly and Styles punched away. Jimmy pushed Styles off and landed a punch that took Styles down. Jimmy made a cover for a quick two count. Styles reversed an Irish Whip and Jimmy put on the brakes and rolled outside. Styles hit a baseball slide. Styles jumped to the apron but Jimmy took him down with a superkick. Solo Sikoa and Heyman appeared on the stage. Jimmy looked relieved then smiled. Jimmy motioned to Sikoa and Heyman. Jimmy turned his attention to Styles and slammed Styles into the steps. Jimmy posed as they cut to break. [c]