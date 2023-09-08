VIP AUDIO 9/8 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (8-30-2005): Jericho’s future in pro wrestling including clearing up rumors, WWE bringing back Jamie Noble and Kendrick, why Trish Stratus hasn’t been on TV and scenario for return (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Aug. 30, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

Notes on Hurricane Katrina affecting Heidenreich as he tries to touch base with his father, reaction to WWE’s inclusion of Hurricane Helms on Monday’s Raw and Jerry Lawler’s quip.

Analysis of the commercials spots for TNA on Spike TV and Raw coming to USA.

An update on the timeslot for WWE’s one weekend program.

The ominous ramifications of Smackdown’s move to Fridays.

Insight into the Jeff Hardy-Matt Hardy relationship and Jeff’s criticism of his brother Matt in a recent interview.

