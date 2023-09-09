AEW COLLISION FEUD TRACKER: Evaluating the top new and ongoing feuds including Ricky Stark vs. Bryan Danielson and Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This is will be a different kind of column this week because Collision is in a state of flux at the moment.

Tony Khan was forced to fire C.M. Punk, the central star of the show as a result of the backstage scuffle at All In. That leaves something of a void in the show. It also changes the nature of the “soft brand split” and the way in which feuds are conducted, something that’s obviously going to effect this column going forward.

There’s likely to be less exclusivity when it comes to talent and feuds and more in the way of things happening primarily on one show or the other with the potential for crossover.

As it stands right now there are only two feuds which seem be almost exclusively on Collision…

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

These two had an epic battle of two big meaty men slapping meat at All Out. The match literally elicited “Meat!” chants, something Sean Stasiak was never able to do. In any case, Miro won but was attacked by Powerhouse Hobbs after the match, signaling this feud isn’t over. We also got the AEW debut of Miro’s wife, the artist formerly known as Lana, C.J. Perry. Her arrival adds an interesting wrinkle to Miro’s story. I’m fully invested in seeing where this feud goes.

Grade: A+

Ricky Starks vs. Bryan Danielson

Ricky Starks was the person most directly affected by Punk’s termination. It left him without an opponent. The situation was rectified in a somewhat hastily thrown together segment in which Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat tricked Starks into signing a contract to face “The Dragon” at All Out with the twist that “The Dragon” in question was “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson. Danielson and Starks proceeded to have the best, most brutal strap match I’ve ever seen. This week we’re scheduled to hear from Danielson. Something tells me we’re going to see a Starks interruption to continue this feud.

Grade: A+

As far as everything else it’s really up in the air right now.

We’ve already seen lots of crossover with the Christian-Darby Allin-Nick Wayne story. I do expect Bullet Club Gold and House of Black to remain mainstays of Collision along with Starks, Miro, and Hobbs. Reports indicate Bryan Danielson will also be primarily on Collision.

When it comes to the Women’s Division, Kris Statlander and her TBS Title seemed to be primarily a Collision property; however, her feud with Mercedes Martinez was detoured so she could successfully defend her title against Ruby Soho at All Out. Stat then successfully defended her title against Emi Sakura on Dynamite.

Currently scheduled to appear on Collision is the Women’s World Champion Saraya. At this point it’s unclear which women, if any, will be primarily on Collision.

We’re entering a new era of Collision barely 13 weeks into the old one. It’ll be interesting to see what happens.

