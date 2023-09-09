AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (9/8): Young Bucks vs. Menard & Parker, Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy and Penta vs. Lethal in Grand Slam tournament matches

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 8, 2023

RECORDED AT THE FARMERS COLISEUM IN INDIANAPOLIS, IN

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired as Excalibur welcomed us to the show. He was joined by Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone.

(1) PENTA EL ZERO MIEDO (w/Alex Abrantes) vs. JAY LETHAL (w/Jeff & Karen Jarrett & Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt) – Grand Slam World Title Eliminator

Both men started shoving one another as Lethal cut off Penta after he tried taking off his glove. Penta took Lethal down to the mat as Jarrett got up onto the apron to slow things down. Lethal went for a handshake then pulled it back to strut. Penta hit a thrust kick in return. Penta came off the top with a foot stomp as Lethal was stuck in the ropes. With Lethal against the ropes, Penta nailed him with a stiff chop to the chest.

Jarrett tried to swipe Penta’s foot but Penta stopped in time and stomped on Jarrett’s hand. Lethal ducked to the outside but was met with another thrust kick as he got back to the apron. Penta jumped over the ropes but was caught by Singh who rammed Penta’s back into the post. Penta was attacked behind the ref’s back, but quickly noticed what was going on and threw out Lethal’s crew. [c]

Lethal was working away on Penta in the corner as the crowd chanted Penta on. Lethal nailed Penta with a huge chop to the chest but was caught with a kick to the face, then a series of sling blades. Penta then flew over the top rope onto Lethal who had bailed to the outside. Back inside the ring, Penta flew off the top with a double foot stomp for a close count. Penta hit a spinning back kick but Lethal hit a backbreaker to slow things down. Lethal went for a cover for two. Lethal followed things up by working on Penta’s leg. Lethal hit a punt kick but Penta fired back with a dropkick, then a cover for a two count.

Penta’s mask was yanked off by Lethal. The ref tried to cover Penta’s face as Lethal went for the guitar at ringside. Abrahantes yanked the guitar away which allowed Penta to hit a backstabber. Penta snapped Lethal’s arm, then hit Fear Factor for the win.

WINNER: Penta El Zero Miedo in 11:30

(Moynahan’s Take: A good opener which got better once Lethal’s crew was thrown out. Penta will face the winner of Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy from later tonight.)

– Highlights of Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara’s recent turmoil aired. Sammy’s music hit as he made his way to the ramp. Jericho got up from the announce desk and made his way over to Sammy. The crowd chanted for them to hug it out as Sammy told Jericho he was pissing him off. The two agreed they each wanted to punch the other in the face. Jericho told Sammy they were honestly getting on one another’s nerves and couldn’t get over the animosity they had over one another.

Jericho said they needed to get things out of their system and suggested the two faced off with one another before moving on to the AEW tag titles. Sammy agreed and asked where they should face off. Jericho suggested the two face off at Dynamite Grand Slam in a few weeks. Sammy agreed and the match was made official. [c]

– A video package aired of the recent showdown between MJF and Samoa Joe on Dynamite from earlier this week.

(2) HIKARU SHIDA & SKYE BLUE & BRITT BAKER vs. TAYA VALKYRIE & ANNA JAY & THE BUNNY

Bunny and Blue started things off. Blue went for an arm drag but Bunny blocked it. Blue went for an early pin as Bunny kicked out. Blue again tried for a pin to no avail. Taya made the tag as she and Blue traded forearm shots. Taya dropped Blue face-first to the mat before playing to the crowd. [c]

Taya was still working away at Blue who finally made the tag to Shida. Jay tagged in as well as Shida took out each of her opponents. Shida picked up Jay on her back but Taya came in to break things up. Bunny tagged in and was about to drop Shida before Blue came in and hit a thrust kick. Baker tagged in and nailed Bunny with a thrust kick. Bunny called for lockjaw by taking out the black glove. Shinda came off the top rope as Bunny pushed Baker into Shida. Bunny hit a knee lift on Baker for two, then Baker transitioned things right into lockjaw for the win.

WINNERS: Hikaru Shida & Skye Blue & Britt Baker in 8:00

(Moynahan’s Take: This never felt like it got started as the commercial break ate up so much time. Looks like Baker and Sjida had some issues post match due to the inadvertent issues during the match.)

– A video package featuring Hook’s win at All In aired. No footage of Jack Perry was shown.

(3) THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. MATT MENARD & ANGELO PARKER (w/Jake Hager)

Nick faced off with Parker, who got the early upper hand. The Bucks made a quick tag and worked their double team magic to take out both Parker and Menard. Nick worked on Parker’s arm before tagging in Matt who came off the top rope and nailed Parker’s arm with a double foot stomp. Matt hit the triple Northern Lights suplexes. Matt then hit one on both Parker and Menard to the delight of the crowd.

Hager yanked the leg of Matt which gave Parker the upper hand. Menard tagged in and continued the onslaught on Matt. Matt fought his way out of the corner but Menard cut him off. Parker and Menard double teamed Matt before attempting a pinfall for two. Menard tagged back in as he and Parker were fought off by Matt who finally tagged in Nick. Nick hit a double crossbody on Parker and Menard before coming off the top and taking both opponents down.

Nick followed up by hitting both men in the corner. Matt and Nick fought off Parker, Menard, and Hager with superkicks before hitting BTE Trigger on Parker for the win. [c]

WINNERS: The Young Bucks in 5:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Not a squash but certainly a quick and decisive win for the Bucks.)

– A Mike Santana video package aired. He said you couldn’t rely on anyone and said the road he has chosen to take is one he must take on his own. He ended by saying he’s here to be the guy and is here to make money, not friends.

– Excalibur ran down the cards for tomorrow’s Collision, Wednesday’s Dynamite, and Dynamite Grand Slam.

– Mark Henry was backstage within a video package hyping tonight’s main event. Henry said it was “time for the main event.”

(4) SAMOA JOE vs. JEFF HARDY – Grand Slam World Title Eliminator

Hardy took Joe down early with a dropkick to the knee, then came off the middle rope with a clothesline for a quick count. Joe raked Hardy’s eyes then hit a few quick jabs to the face. [c]

Joe continued the onslaught through the commercial break as Hardy fought his way back with a jawbreaker. Hardy missed a dive, and was then driven to the floor by Joe after a sliding dropkick. Hardy made it back into the ring but Joe quickly went back to work by nailing him with body shots in the corner. Joe whipped Hardy across the ring but Hardy cut him off and came off the top rope with Whisper in the Wind. Hardy hit a few clotheslines to take Joe down, then focused on the lower abdominal area on Joe before going for a pin attempt, which Joe kicked out of. Hardy went for a finish but Joe locked in the Kokina Clutch for the win.

WINNER: Samoa Joe in 9:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Not a shocking outcome but a rather shockingly dull main event. Joe will now face Penta tomorrow on Collision.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: For whatever reason tonight’s show felt quick. Not rushed, just fast. In any event, at least this hour told a story and advanced key storylines in the Grand Slam tournament; whether or not you agree with who’s in the tournament in the first place. There’s really nothing worth going out of your way to see this week unless you’re a completionist and want to watch all of the Grand Slam Tournament matches. Until next week, stay safe everyone!

