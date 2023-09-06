AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (9/6): Keller’s report on Moxley vs. A.R. Fox for the International Title, Statlander vs. Sakura, Jericho & Guevara vs. Aussie Open, Grand Slam tourney matches, MJF speaks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

SEPTEMBER 6, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. AT INDIANA FARMERS COLISEUM

AIRED ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening theme aired. Excalibur then introduced the as the camera showed the crowd.

-Orange Cassidy walked out as Excalibur and Taz talked about Cassidy losing his AEW International Title to Jon Moxley at All Out. Cassidy looked dejected. His forehead was bandaged. Tony Schiavone talked about him taking a savage beating. Fans chanted “Freshly squeezed! Freshly squeezed!” He waited out the chant, then said, “Hey.” He said they told him to stay home, “but I was like, nah, I’m not going to do that.” Fans laughed. Cassidy said with or without a title, he’ll be there every single week. He added, “My name is Orange Cassidy and I do not have a catchphrase.” His music played and he rolled out of the ring and headed to the back. Moxley’s music took over as Cassidy got to the ramp. Moxley walked out through the crowd to the ring.

Clips aired of the Mox-Cassidy match at All Out on a three-box screen with a live view of Moxley and Cassidy in the other two. They showed Cassidy looking over his shoulder at Moxley entering the ring and celebrating with the belt he coveted. As Fox came out with Darby, they paused and looked at Cassidy.

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. A.R. FOX (w/Darby Allin) – AEW International Title match

The bell rang six minutes into the hour. Fox landed a dive over the top rope onto Mox at ringside a minute in. Excalibur plugged other segments and matches scheduled for the show. Taz loved the photo they showed of Roderick Strong looking despondent in a neck brace. Mox took over at 2:00 and fans chanted “Moxley!” They cut to Nick Wayne and Darby watching the match on a monitor backstage. Fox landed a leaping DDT for a soft two count. Mox fought back and tossed Fox into the crowd as they cut to a break. Excalibur said it was “picture-in-picture,” but it wasn’t. [c]

Back live, Mox was absorbing Fox’s clotheslines mid-ring and then gave him double middle fingers. Fox hit a leaping cutter and then kipped up. He played to the crowd, then charged at Mox. Fox hit another leaping cutter.

Mox came back with a King Kong Lariat and a Death Rider for the win. Darby consoled with Fox afterward. When Moxley left, Darby raised Fox’s arm.

WINNER: Moxley in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good opener. It’s not always clear how AEW awards title matches to people, though. There’s a tournament going on to earn a shot against MJF at Grand Slam, and Fox walks in and just gets a shot at a title that headlined an AEW PPV three days earlier.)

-On the big screen, they showed Nick Wayne walked away from the monitor after watching Darby raising Fox’s arm in the ring, he bumped into Christian and Luchasaurus. Christian said, “Nick, you’re a fine boy.” He said after finding out last week his dad used to be a pro wrestler, he did research on him. “He was even worse than I thought he was,” he said. He said if he wants a true mentor, he should be looking at a champion. He looked at the TNT Title belt as he said that. He began to walk away and said, “Say hi to your mom for me.”

-Kris Statlander made her ring entrance. [c]

(2) KRIS STATLANDER vs. EMI SAKURA – TBS Title match

This match was billed as an “open challenge” match for the TBS Title.

ADVERTISED MATCHES…