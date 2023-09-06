9/6 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Jon Moxley vs. AR Fox, Le Sex Gods in Action, MJF Speaks, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 6, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, IN AT INDIANA FARMERS COLISEUM

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

-Orange Cassidy’s music played and he walked out to the ring. He pulled a microphone out of his jean jacket, the crowd chanted “thank you orange,” before he spoke. Cassidy said hey, and thank you. He said he was told to stay home, but he said no he wasn’t going to do that. He said championship or no championship he will be here every week and then said that he does not have a catchphrase.

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. AR FOX

AR Fox dropped, jumped up and landed a kick and some chops. Moxley fought back and laid in punches in the corner. Fox hit a springboard dropkick on Moxley, then an over the top rope splash on the outside. Moxley and Fox fought on the apron, until Fox hit a DDT onto he mat in the ring. The match then moved to the outside where Moxley dominated as the first break started. [c]

The match was back in the ring, both men traded stiff shots and then Fox connected on a cutter. Fox then did a rolling bulldog into another cutter. Fox then did a moonsault off the apron onto Moxley, Moxley then made a quick comeback and made the pinfall cover.

WINNER: Jon Moxley

(Sage’s Analysis: To be honest with you, I forgot that Fox was a face again and it’s good to get a reminder that he is. The match was good but weird that it was Moxley taking a lot and then getting a quick win.)

-Christian Cage and Luchasaurus confronted Nick Wayne, who was alone backstage. He offered Wayne real mentorship and told him to say hi to his mother for him. [c]

(2) KRIS STATLANDER vs. EMI SAKURA