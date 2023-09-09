AEW COLLISION RESULTS (9/9): Roderick Strong vs. Darby Allin and Joe vs. Penta in Grand Slam Tournament matches, Moxley vs. Andretti, Danielson and Acclaimed speak

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S AEW COLLISION REPORT

SEPTEMBER 9, 2023

CLEVELAND, OHIO AT THE FIELDHOUSE

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

Commentators: Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with soundbites from the wrestlers involved in the tournament matches tonight – Penta, Roderick Strong, and Darby Allin.

-The Collision theme played to Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting.”

-Pyro blasted as they showed the entrance stage and then a shot of the lower bowl and ringside area from above.

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. ACTION ANDRETTI – AEW International Title match

As Moxley made his way through the crowd, a soundbite aired with Moxley saying that when the BCC says they’ll take on anyone, anywhere, anytime, they mean it. He wished luck to Action Andretti. “You might as well be facing Superman on the surface of the sun,” he said. “Good luck.”