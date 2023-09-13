News Ticker

Danielson says he is stepping away from full time wrestling next year, but isn’t retiring completely

September 13, 2023

Bryan Danielson (photo credit Wade Keller © PWTorch)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bryan Danielson says he is planning to step away from being a full time wrestler next year to prioritize time with his family, but he isn’t retiring completely.

“I don’t think I’ll ever reach a point where I declare I’m absolutely done,” Danielson tells Sports Illustrated. “I want the ability to show up when I want to show up. Terry Funk is someone I always admired. He retired a million times, but he loved it so much he couldn’t help but keep doing it. And he did it when he wanted. For me, it might be a couple times a year, or it might be years between matches.”

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022