FREE PODCAST 9/17 – WKPWP Interview Classic (5 Yrs Ago): Ex-WWE Creative member Kevin Eck talks about prospects of Reigns as a heel, will fans cheer Becky or Charlotte, roles of Asuka and Nakamura, HIAC talk (104 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (9-14-2018) with ex-WWE Creative Team member Kevin Eck, he previews Hell in a Cell from top to bottom including extended discussions on Becky Lynch’s character, Braun Strowman’s heel turn, the prospects of Roman Reigns as a babyface, Asuka’s portrayal, the pros and cons of a long title reign for Samoa Joe or A.J. Styles after HIAC, insight into Vince McMahon’s approach to booking certain characters, and more.

