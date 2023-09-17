VIP AUDIO 9/17 – The Fix Flashback (8-22-2016): Cody vs. Zack Sabre Jr. at Evolve, a better way to present Ziggler storyline, NXT Takeover Brooklyn, UFC 202 Diaz vs. McGregor, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the August 22, 2016 episodes covering these topics:

ROH Death Before Dishonor

A very important sidebar discussion on the term “Battlechant.”

EVOLVE featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

NXT Takeover Brooklyn

UFC 202.

A better way to present the Dolph Ziggler storyline going into Summerslam

A variety of NXT Takeover Brooklyn topics (the Bayley-Charlotte hug after her loss, thoughts on Samoa Joe vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, the Robert Roode ring entrance, and more).

A long UFC 202 discussion including of course Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor.

