VIP AUDIO 9/17 – The Fix Flashback (8-22-2016): Cody vs. Zack Sabre Jr. at Evolve, a better way to present Ziggler storyline, NXT Takeover Brooklyn, UFC 202 Diaz vs. McGregor, more (102 min.)

September 17, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the August 22, 2016 episodes covering these topics:

  • ROH Death Before Dishonor
  • A very important sidebar discussion on the term “Battlechant.”
  • EVOLVE featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
  • NXT Takeover Brooklyn
  • UFC 202.
  • A better way to present the Dolph Ziggler storyline going into Summerslam
  • A variety of NXT Takeover Brooklyn topics (the Bayley-Charlotte hug after her loss, thoughts on Samoa Joe vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, the Robert Roode ring entrance, and more).
  • A long UFC 202 discussion including of course Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor.

*


