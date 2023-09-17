VIP AUDIO 9/17 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-14-2005) – Caldwell Audio Show: WWE feeling pressure from TNA and UFC, will HBK break the Masterlock, TNA Impact’s target debut rating on Spike, Michaels or Samoa Joe as Best Wrestler (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Sept. 14, 2005 episode of The James Caldwell Audio Show. He covers these topics:

WWE Raw’s inconsequential feel

The holding pattern WWE has creeped into in anticipation of the USA TV switch

WWE feeling the pressure of UFC and TNA

Jeff Jarrett’s political loss at Unbreakable

The X Division Title match 24 hours later

Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Masters at Unforgiven and whether Michaels will break the Masterlock

TNA’s signing of Gail Kim.

How TNA can structure a women’s division

TNA Impact’s target debut rating; whether TNA can pass 1.0 for the Spike TV debut

Smackdown’s debut on Friday night and whether WWE made an error not promoting new feuds or offering new matches on Smackdown’s new night.

The rationale behind delivering Summerslam re-matches on Smackdown.

TNA wrestlers being able to work other promotions.

Shawn Michaels vs. Samoa Joe for best wrestler: How Michaels has raised his stature to another level, how Joe differentiates himself as a top tier wrestler, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

