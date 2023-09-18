Jade Cargill reportedly going to be at the WWE Performance Center this week, Statlander comments on their last match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jade Cargill, who lost her rematch for the TBS Title against Kris Statlander last Friday on Rampage months after losing the title, is reportedly at the WWE Performance Center today.

Statlander went 61-0 before losing her title at Double or Nothing earlier this year. She held the title for 508 days and was given a substantial push by AEW, which also worked around her lack of experience by having her win very short matches for most of her streak.

Statlander told Under the Ring that she is glad she wrestled Cargill in what turned out to be her final AEW match. “I’m glad the match finally happened,” she said. “It’s something that I’ve been wanting for a while. There has been a lot of discourse about me not being a true champion, that it wasn’t a true open challenge that Mark put out. I feel there is a lot to prove, and we’re going to prove in this match.

“It’s not just about me, it’s about her also. It’s a special thing. It’s a very special match. It’s something we both wanted and a lot of people wanted to see. Going into it, we both had something to prove and it helps raise the stakes a little more. If you missed it, you should watch it.” [h/t to TJRWrestling.net]

There are no indications of whether WWE has decided to feature her on NXT TV soon or whether she’ll be evaluated before they decide how to feature her on TV, which could also include being moved right to Raw or Smackdown.

Statlander recently spoke of her aspirations. “There’s nothing that’s gonna stop me from becoming nothing but a household name and a great,” she said. She also said she wants to inspire little boys and girls as a role model.

At the time, she gushed about AEW and working for Tony Khan and said she wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. Regarding Khan, she said: “He is so passionate. He loves our company, you know, there’s no other place I would want to be. He doesn’t look at me as a number. He looks at me like a human being. And he knows my journey and he understands my purpose in the wrestling community and what I want to achieve, and I don’t think you can beat that.”

