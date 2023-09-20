Jon Moxley called audible after suffering concussion in pre-match brawl, finish was changed mid-match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley suffered a concussion in the pre-match brawl with Rey Fenix during tonight’s Dynamite. The finish the match was changed during the match to Fenix winning and thus becoming AEW International Champion. Moxley apparently made the call during the match as Moxley knew something was wrong, but the referee wasn’t sure of the actual finish, thus the ref originally didn’t count to three even though Moxley didn’t lift his shoulder.

Moxley was diagnosed with a concussion after the match, but isn’t expected to much if any ring time.

Since AEW didn’t plan for Fenix to be the International Champion, it seems likely Moxley will get the title back in a rematch, although it’s possible they’ll just change plans entirely and go with Fenix or someone else.

