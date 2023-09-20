Adam Cole injured when he ran out to ringside during the MJF vs. Samoa Joe main event at Grand Slam

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When Adam Cole ran to ringside late in the MJF vs. Samoa Joe match on AEW Dynamite, he leaped off the ramp and landed on the ringside mat. The camera angle missed his landing, but he immediately started limping.

He didn’t appear to be in pain as he stood at ringside and yelled encouragement to MJF and pounded the mat. He then entered the ring after the ref called for the bell. He also rolled into the ring and hugged MJF after the match, putting weight on his leg, but he was limping whenever he walked. Joe shoved him against the ropes, but he otherwise didn’t do anything physical. He held onto the top rope as he walked inside the ring some of the time, then kneeled next to MJF as MJF sold his injured neck as the show ended.

There’s no word yet on whether anything was damaged in his knee or ankle that could require time off. He did go to a local hospital for tests, so he wasn’t able to just “shake it off.”

