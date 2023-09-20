FREE PODCAST 9/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss Grand Slam, WBD wanting twelve PPVs, Jade moving to WWE, more (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: A ton of topics this week! Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek begin the show talking about Grand Slam, including the lack of psychology in the main event. What happened there? What about the lack of psychology in the Sammy-Jericho match? Plus more on some AEW stories like WBD wanting twelve PPVs, Jade moving to WWE, and more.
