FREE PODCAST 9/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss Grand Slam, WBD wanting twelve PPVs, Jade moving to WWE, more (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: A ton of topics this week! Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek begin the show talking about Grand Slam, including the lack of psychology in the main event. What happened there? What about the lack of psychology in the Sammy-Jericho match? Plus more on some AEW stories like WBD wanting twelve PPVs, Jade moving to WWE, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO