FREE PODCAST 9/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Machado: On-site report, backstage info on Moxley-Fenix finish, analysis of entire card, spoilers for Rampage, live callers, emails (123 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch to discuss the “Grand Slam” episode of AEW Dynamite with live caller and email input along with an on-site correspondent who attended in New York. They begin with an overview of the show and thoughts on what were the highlights. Then they talked with an on-site correspondent from inside the building, who appeared two other times as the show progressed with more Rampage taping results and details on off-air happenings. Eric Krol joined the conversation to praise Samoa Joe. They discussed the match finishes, match quality, Chris Jericho-Sammy Guevara angle, and much more.

