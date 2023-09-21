FREE PODCAST 9/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Machado: On-site report, backstage info on Moxley-Fenix finish, analysis of entire card, spoilers for Rampage, live callers, emails (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch to discuss the “Grand Slam” episode of AEW Dynamite with live caller and email input along with an on-site correspondent who attended in New York. They begin with an overview of the show and thoughts on what were the highlights. Then they talked with an on-site correspondent from inside the building, who appeared two other times as the show progressed with more Rampage taping results and details on off-air happenings. Eric Krol joined the conversation to praise Samoa Joe. They discussed the match finishes, match quality, Chris Jericho-Sammy Guevara angle, and much more.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply