VIP AUDIO 9/20 – WKH – AEW “Grand Slam” Dynamite review: Updates on Mox and Cole injuries, MJF vs. Joe for AEW Title, Jericho-Guevara angle, full results and analysis (31 min.)

September 21, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Sept. 21 edition of AEW’s “Grand Slam” Dynamite start to finish including an update on the injuries to Jon Moxley and Adam Cole, the results of the MJF vs. Samoa Joe main event for the AEW World Title, plus a full rundown and analysis of the rest of the card along with key angles and announcements.

