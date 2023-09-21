AEW “Grand Slam” Dynamite On-Site Report (9/20): Off-air notes, TK dances with Garcia, crowd reactions, Rampage taping spoilers

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE “GRAND SLAM” ON-SITE ARENA

SEPTEMBER 20, 2023

QUEENS, N.Y. AT ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

REPORT BY PWTORCH CORRESPONDENT CHRIS

-This was my first AEW live event, although I watch every week. The arena was awesome. I’d never been here before. I paid $35 for my ticket and sat up high, but the view was great.

-MJF got the biggest pop. Eddie Kingston was number two.

-It was cool to see MJF wearing Mets colors since their stadium is across the street.

-The crowd was pretty hot throughout the night, but the peak early was for Eddie Kingston. Of the available seats the way it was set up, it looked about 80 percent full. AEW doesn’t come to New York often, unlike Chicago, so the crowd was into everything.

-Saraya got more of a crowd reaction than Toni Storm, but fans seemed into both.

-Once Sammy Guevara low-blowed Jericho, the crowd turned on him. They cheered him early, but when he betrayed Jericho, everyone booed him. Don Callis got even more heel heat when he came out.

-After the MJF match, he thanked the fans for coming out. He said they’ll come there year after year.

-Then after Dynamite and before Rampage tapings began, Tony Khan came out with Danny Garcia. Garcia got TK to do the dance he does. TK resisted at first, but gave in. It was very cringy. TK told the fans they were the best and awesome

-The merchandise stand had a Dynamite shirt, a MJF/Cole shirt, some action figures, some belts, and a cardboard cutout of Jay White. It was one-foot tall and priced at $40 which I thought way overpriced.

-Almost everyone stuck around for the Rampage tapings.

RAMPAGE TAPINGS (Spoilers)



Taped before Dynamite

(1) Mike Santana beat one of the Iron Savages

(2) Kris Statlander & Orange Cassidy & Hook beat Anna Jay & Matt Mendard & Angelo Parker

Taped after Dynamite

(3) Christian & Luchasaurus vs. Sting & Darby Allin. I didn’t see the finish.

-They did an angle where Sammy Guevara and Takeshita were beating up Chris Jericho. Kenny Omega ran out and saved Jericho.

(4) The Young Bucks & “Hangman” Page beat The Mogul Embassy to win the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles

(5) Skye Blue vs. Julia Hart. I didn’t see the finish to this.

(6) The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) beat The Hardys and Matt Taven & Mike Bennett and Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor to earn the ROH Tag Team Title match against MJF & Adam Cole at WrestleDream.

-TK came out again and asked fans if they want a PPV there. When fans cheered, he said duly noted and they’ll see them soon. (He has done that in various other markets.)

(7) The Acclaimed vs. Dark Order closed out the tapings. I didn’t see the finish of this.

