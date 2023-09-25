FREE PODCAST 9/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: Interview with Adam Cole & Michael Elgin talking ROH, PWG, favorite cities, more (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (9-18-2013) to PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill’s interview with ROH stars Adam Cole and Michael Elgin ahead of their inclusion in the ROH Title Tournament Final Four that weekend, plus talk ROH’s current standing and future, ROH TV, favorite places to wrestle for ROH, talk some PWG, and more. Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, McNeill was joined by PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell to discuss the latest news, events, and more.

