WWE announces signing of Jade Cargill, former AEW TBS Champion, to a multi-year contract

WWE announced today via press release that it has signed former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill to a multi-year contract. They state that she begins training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. today.

Cargill, 31, previous participated in a WWE tryout at the WWE Performance Center in April 2019. She ended up training with A.R. Fox and later at the Nightmare Factory. She also worked with Bryan Danielson behind the scenes when he signed with AEW.

“Off-screen, Bryan is such a valuable resource,” Tony Khan told Sports Illustrated. “I recently asked him and Jade Cargill, who is already starting an amazing run as our TBS champion, to work together. I think Bryan is the world’s greatest pro wrestler, and he has such valuable insight. Jade is incredibly driven, and Bryan’s been a great mentor to her so far.”

WWE described her in the press release today as “a standout performer who has earned accolades as an industry-renowned talent.”

