VIP AUDIO 9/26 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (9-26-2005): Flair-Carlito series and Flair’s WWE future, Vince’s latest big announcement teaser, Nash-TNA, state of ROH and Bryan’s reign, comedy in wrestling (114 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the September 26, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They cover these topics:

Analysis of TNA’s announcements so far for its first Spike TV broadcast and Bound for Glory

The political clout of Jeff Jarrett these days

Tito Ortiz being brought in, the signing of the former Dudleys and how losing their gimmick will affect them

Kevin Nash’s role in TNA

The state of ROH and analysis of the decision to go with Bryan Danielson as the World Champion

A rant about various aspects of Smackdown these days

Comedy in wrestling

Ken Kennedy’s start

Bobby Lashley, Edge, or Matt Hardy headed to Smackdown

And more.

