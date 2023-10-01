AEW WRESTLEDREAM RESULTS (10/1): Keller’s report on Christian vs. Darby for TNT Title, Danielson vs. ZSJ, MJF vs. The Righteous, Statlander vs. Julia Hart, Swerve vs. Hangman, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW WRESTLEDREAM PPV RESULTS

OCTOBER 1, 2023

SEATTLE. WASH AT CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON PPV

[ZERO ONE PRE-SHOW]

(Aired on YouTube.)

-A video tribute aired on Antonio Inoki with soundbites from Bryan Danielson and Kris Statlander.

-Excalibur introduced Zero Hour.

-Tony Khan stood in the ring next to a table with a framed photo of Inoki. Rocky Romero, Katsuyori Shibata, and two of Inoki’s grandchildren. It was a slow-arriving crowd with a lot of empty seats visible in the first few rows in every camera angle. Khan said WrestleDream is a tribute to one of pro wrestling’s greatest dreamers. Tony inadvertently bumped into the table and knocked over the photo of Inoki. (Bad omen!) Khan noticed and held it up Romero then grabbed it and held it up as Khan asked for another round of applause for Inoki’s family members.

-An introductory video aired for WrestleDream.

Commentators: Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, Jim Ross

-They went to the announcers at ringside. Excalibur said they might not be there if not for Inoki. Ross said one of the greatest moments in his career was meeting Inoki.

(A) MERCEDEZ MARTINEZ & DIAMANTE & SHANE TAYLOR & LEE MORIARTY vs. BILIE STARKZ & ATHENA & SATOSHI KOJIMA & KEITH LEE

The bell rang 11 minutes into the hour. When fans chanted, “We Want Bread!” Excalibur said that’s for Kojima. Ross explained him to explain that. Excalibur said Kojima is a big fan of bread and has gained a big social media following as a result. “I wouldn’t mind doing that with ribs,” said Ross. Lee powerslammed Moriarty and then Kojima hit him with a lariat for the win.

WINNERS: Kojima & Moriarty & Diamante & Martinez in 6:00.

(B) JOSH BARNETT vs. CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI

Excalibur said Barnett was practically chosen by Inoki to be the face of Mixed Martial Arts. Ross talked about his history calling matches with Barnett. He then said, “You have to ask how much he has left in the tank, though.” Jon Moxley joined the commentary table. Excalibur noted it was great he was back after the scary moment when he lost the International Title two weeks ago. Mox said Barnett has been his secret weapon in recent years and opened his tool box for him. Mox said Barnett feels there’s another level he can reach.

The bell rang 21 minutes into the hour. They mat wrestled early. Claudio countered Claudio’s takedown attempt with a spinebuster. Mox yelled for Claudio to “light his ass up!” as he was dropping elbows on him. Claudio twisted Barnett’s head, but Barnett used a Dragon screw to escape. Claudio set up a big swing a minute later, but Barnett scooted to the bottom rope and grabbed hold to break the hold.

They reset mid-ring where Barnett kicked Claudio’s legs. Claudio opened up with aggressive uppercuts. Barnett applied a quick abdomimal stretch. Mox said Barnett wanted to be part of this event because he was a direct student of Inoki. Mox said he’s not there for the payday for the spirit of Inokism.

Claudio managed to give Barnett the big swing a couple minutes later and then applied a leglock. Barnett grabbed the bottom rope again. Barnett overhead tossed Claudio. Barnett looked totallywinded as he stood, but he caleld for Claudio to bring it on. Claudio threw some right backfists and a lariat followed by a Neutralizer and then he applied a ground octopus. Mox said he’d poop his pants if Barnett tapped out there. Claudio leveraged his shoudlers down and got the three count.

WINNER: Claudio in 8:00.

-Barnett grabbed a mic and told fans to boo all they want, but he’s got something to say. He said he’s heard a lot about Claudio from friends and training partners. He pointed at Mox. He said everyone was correct in touting his skills and toughness. He said they don’t understand how great he actually is. Claudio shook his hand and bowed in front of him. He told Claudio that Inoki would be a fan of his and he will vouch for it. He said he gave him a challenge and he overcame it in his hometown. He said it isn’t over because he wants more time with him. He said he can’t rest. He said he’s got a long way to go and he’s proud to see where that takes him. Claudio told him, “Anytime, anyplace.” He raised Barnett’s arm. Mox said that’s the type of respect that’s earned. Mox said, “The pay-per-view hasn’t even started. We gave you that shit for free.”

-A video package aired on the TNT Title match which they’ve confirmed is the main event of the night.

(C) NICK WAYNE vs. LUCHASAURUS

Nigel said this could be an absolute mugging. Luchasaurus release back suplexed Wayne at the start and then chopped his chest hard. Luchasaurus beat up Wayne in front of his mother in the front row. Back in the ring, Wayne avoided a charge in the corner by Luchasaurus and landed a quick moonsault press for a near fall. He kicked Luchasaurus and went for a Wayne’s World leaping cutter, but Luchasaurus caught him and then hit him across the back of his head for the win. They cut to Wayne’s mom who had stern words for Luchasaurus.

WINNER: Luchasaurus in 5:00.

(D) THE ACCLAIMED (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & BILLY GUNN vs. TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls & Bad Dude Tito) – AEW Trios Title match

Excalibur pointed out who was whom on TMDK as they entered the ring. Caster rapped on his way to the ring including saying he saw TMDK kneeling at the glory hole.

Late in the match, Bowens ducked a double clothesline and hot-tagged in Gunn. Gunn got in some offense, but Tito countered and scored a near fall. Chaos broke out with everyone in the ring. Bowens kicked out of a near fall coming out of the chaos. Gunn landed a Fameasser on Tito, and then Bowens followed with The Arrival. He tagged in Caster who hit his top rope elbowdrop for the win

WINNERS: The Acclaimed & Gunn in 9:00 to retain the AEW Trios Titles.

[MAIN PPV CARD]

(1) MJF vs. THE RIGHTEOUS (Vincent & Dutch) – Two-on-One ROH Tag Team Title match

Taz joined in on commentary. The Righteous came out first. They replayed on split-screen the backstage attack on Jay White. MJF came out next and said he’s tired of rumors that he attacked White. He called it, “Bullshit, a/k/a tofu!” Some fans chanted “Tofu!” He said some schmuck stole his mask out of his bag. He said to make matters worse, his best friend Adam Cole wasn’t in the arena. Fans chanted, “Adam Cole!” He then insulted The Righteous and said he’s going to use a bodyslam and shove Vincent’s dreads up Dutch’s ass.

MJF went for a bodyslam early, but indicated he hurt his right shoulder. MJF got a massage from a woman at ringside. A security guy knocked the hand of a guy behind her off of MJF. MJF offered a handshake, but then poked him in the eye. MJF then applied a headlock. He did a strut and a hip swivel when Dutch did a dropdown. Dutch came back with a clothesline. The Righteous swarmed MJF two-on-one. The ref indignantly ordered Vincent out of the ring.

The Righteous dominated for a while. Excalibur said MJF appeared outmatched. He stressed that Cole wasn’t in the building. The Righteous scored a series of two counts. Vincent was shocked that the Acid Drop didn’t put MJF away. Vincent threw a board and a chair into the ring as Dutch distracted the ref. MJF grabbed Vincent’s crotch, which Taz called “a five on two.” Vincent faded. The ref threw the board out of the ring and scolded Vincent for holding a chair.

Vincent went for a top rope flip dive, but MJF moved. Vincent hit his head a bit before landing on his back. MJF made a spirited comeback. He punched Vincent in the corner and then bit his dreads. Taz said those dreads must taste horrible. “Rancid City,” he said. MJF bodyslammed Dutch which popped the crowd and drew a “Holy shit!” chant. MJF stood up wide-eyed and then threw Vincent head-first into Dutch’s ass in the corner. MJF then signaled for the Kangaroo Kick. He gave both Vincent and Dutch the Kangaroo kick when they turned around. He followed with a Heat Seeker on Dutch for the win.

WINNER: MJF in 10:00 tor etain the ROH Tag Team Title match. (**)

(Keller’s Analysis: Not the best turn of events for The Righteous, early in their AEW run, to lose a two-on-one match loaded with comedy spots. You can say there’s no shame in losing to the AEW World Champion, but this does seem to place a ceiling on how seriously to take them. This was an escape hatch for Tony Khan if he wanted to move on from MJF & Cole as the ROH Tag Champs given the two-on-one match, but they chose not to do that. The ROH Tag Team Titles aren’t essential in terms of being defended regularly, so whatever they had planned for MJF & Cole might just be delayed a bit until Cole is back.)

(2) KATSUYORI SHIBADA vs. EDDIE KINGSTON – ROH Title and NJPW Strong Openweight Title match

Shibata grounded Kingston early with legholds. He then landed a kick in the corner and a running dropkick. The announcers noted that Shibata’s ROH Pure Title is not on the line in this match. Kingston landed an exploder suplex, but Shibata popped back up and took Kingston down with a back leg sweep. Both were slow to get up. Taz explained the Shibata takedown technique.

They exchanged hard strikes mid-ring including a Kingston back elbow and a running kick by Shibata. Both were down and slow to get up again. Kingston landed a Northern Lights bomb for a near fall. Shibata pulled himself up by the ropes, but Kingston hit a spinning back elbow and then a powerbomb into a high stack for the win. Taz called it an awe-inspiring battle. Nigel said it exceeded expectations. A fan held up a sign that said, “Kingston is still a bum.” Excalibur said Shibata has traveled through so much adversity and he says every day is a gift to him that he doesn’t take lightly. After Kingston left, they played Shibata’s music.

WINNER: Kingston in 11:00 to retain the ROH Title and New Japan Strong Openweight Title. (**3/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: A fun, hard-hitting match.)

(3) KRIS STATLANDER vs. JULIA HART (w/Brody King) – TBS Title match

Tony Schiavone joined Excalibur and Nigel on commentary, replacing Taz. Statlander came out first. Julia rolled to ringside a minute in after being tossed around by Statlander. When Statlander went after Julia, Julia yanked her hair and dragged her to the floor. Statlander lifted Julia onto her shoulders and brought her back onto the ring apron. “Holy smokes,” said Schiavone. A distraction by Brody gave Julia an opening to take over. She tossed Statlander to the ringside barricade. Julia threw Statlander back into the ring.

Statlander rallied, but stumbled into the ropes where Brody trash-talked her. Julia came up behind Statlander looking to spray her with mist, but Statlander turned and hit her and then landed a sitout powerbomb for a near fall. Statlander climbed to the top rope, but Julia met her. Julia threw Statlander over her head and then hung upside down from the top rope and stared at her. “Now that’s creepy,” said Schiavone.

Statlander stood and grabbed Julia’s leg while she was mounting the top rope. Julia kicked her. Statlander (awkwardly) shifted into perfect position to be moonsaulted. Julia landed the moonsault and scored a near fall; Statlander grabbed the bottom rope at two. Julia applied her Heartless submission hold. Statlander stood out of it and hoisted Julia into position for a tombstone. She landed her Sunday Night Fever finisher for the win. That ended Julia’s 28 match win-streak. The announcers didn’t talk about that, which was odd, but Schiavone noted that Statlander is 15-0 in 2023. Brody carried Julia over his shoulder to the back.

WINNER: Statlander in 9:00 to retain the TBS Title. (**3/4)

(4) HOOK & ORANGE CASSIDY vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. THE LUCHA BROS. (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. COLTEN & AUSTIN GUNN – Winner Earns Future AEW Tag Team Title match

Schiavone said Hook and Cassidy really compliment each other. Lots of moves with lots of wrestlers paired off. The Bucks ended up clearing the ring and striking poses in the ring. Hook and Matt Jackson squared off (Hook is a bit caller, it appeared, for whatever that’s worth.) Hook ended up taking a beating at the hands of the Gunns. Hook eventually tagged out to Penta.

Cassidy landed an Orange Punch on Austin. Hook then applied the Red Rum. Hook was on his back and Nick Jackson landed a 450 onto Austin and Hook and made the cover. Cassidy broke it up, saving Hook from getting pinned. Cassidy set up a Beach Break on Penta, but Penta blocked it. Hook went after Penta, but Penta locked up Hook. Nick then kicked Orange, Penta, and Hook down all at once with Penta giving Orange a package piledriver in essence. The Bucks superkicked Colten. Nick messed up a swing around the ropes, but he and Matt the hit a BTE Trigger and pinned Penta.

WINNERS: The Young Bucks in 13:00 to earn a future AEW Tag Team Title match. (**3/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: What you’d expect here. Lots of athletic moves culminating in a cluster of multi-person spots and near falls before the finish. Rey Fenix left during the match with a possible shoulder injury.)



(5) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. “SWERVE” STRICKLAND

Swerve got big cheers from the hometown crowd. Hangman reacted and changed up his usual body language and facial expressions, taunting the crowd after any offense, which got boos. He clotheslined Swerve off the ring apron. Schiavone said the crowd was getting under Hangman’s skin. Hangman slammed Swerve back-first across the ring apron and then the barricade. He followed with a top rope moonsault press onto Swerve. He threw Swerve back into the ring and landed a pop-up powerbomb for a near fall. He dove at Swerve again a minute later and played to the booing fans.

Swerve made a comeback. He landed a leaping stomp on the ring apron. Back in the ring, he landed a flatliner and a brainbuster suplex for a near fall. Swerve applied an armbar submission, but Hangman put his boot on the bottom rope to force a break. Fans booed the forced break. Hangman rolled up Swerve for a two count and then a spinning lariat. Swerve countered into a submission armbar attempt.

Swerve hit a snap German suplex and then leaped off the top rope with a double stomp, but Hangman moved. Hangman then landed a Buckshot Lariat. However, he clutched his arm in pain afterward, a result of fighting off those Swerve arm submissions. By the time he crawled over and made the cover, Nana put Swerve’s leg on the bottom rope. The ref sent him to the back. Nana threw his fit. Hangman went after him, so Nana retreated. Hangman set up another Buckshot as Nana returned to yell at the ref. Swerve, though, hit Hangman mid-air with Prince Nana’s crown. He leaned back on Hangman for a two count. Swerve looked on in shock, but then hit two leaping sidekicks to the head followed by the JML Driver for the win.

Afterward, as Swerve’s music played, Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage, and Naan joined Swerve on the ramp to celebrate. t

WINNER: Strickland in 20:00. (***1/2)

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match with a different vibe and dynamic because of the crowd booing Hangman and cheering on Swerve. The crowd didn’t seem to love Swerve cheating to win, though.)

-They showed former NBA All-Star from the Seattle Sonics, Shawn Kemp, cheering in the crowd.

(6) WHEELER YUTA vs. RICKY STARKS

Mox joined in on commentary. He said he already got fined for swearing earlier so he wouldn’t say what he told Yuta to get him psyched up for the match. He said regarding Yuta being called the Blackpool Combat Club whipping boy, he said that’s not as bad as it sounds. “Charisma helps pay the bills but it doesn’t help win matches,” he said. Ricky walked the top rope and leaped off and hit Yuta. Mox said Ricky is pretty but also annoying, so he doesn’t know whether he should date him or throw him on a table.

Big Bill made his way to ringside about five minutes in. When Bill tried to attack Yuta at ringside, Yuta shoved him toward the ringpost and then Bill charged at the post and crashed into it. Mox said he’s glad he didn’t have to get up because it’s his night off. Yuta went on the attack on Starks including some two counts. Starks came back with a Roshambo for the win.

When Excalibur said Bill assisted in helping Starks win, Mox undercut it and said Bill basically headbutted the post. Excalibur said that Bill did prevent Starks from cashing and burning at ringside. Mox said he wouldn’t give him credit as he was just hanging out there and Ricky fell on top of him. Mox said he’s not worried about matches he’s winning now, but more so matches he’ll win years from now. He said he’s not taking anything away from Starks, though, because he’s top tier and could beat anyone on any given night.

WINNER: Starks in 10:00. (**3/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: Moxley is the MVP of this PPV so far. He’s just cracking me up time after time. He’s as authentic as anyone gets in pro wrestling right now. Doesn’t give a shit and is witty and speaking the truth without undercutting the product or making it about himself.)

(7) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. ZACK SABRE JR.

Nigel criticized Danielson for kissing up the crowd by wearing Seahawks green. Mox said for all he knows, Danielson will knock him out in the opening seconds, but if not, then Danielson and ZSJ will have a great battle to determine who the best technical wrestler is. “Jesus, I’m pumped up,” he said.

Mox said ZSJ plans several moves ahead and always has several options in mind, whereas Danielson is more of a reactive wrestler and he’ll let his opponent get him in a hold just so he can counter it.