WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/6): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Rhodes & Jey confront Judgment Day, Asuka/Charlotte vs. Damage Ctrl, Dragon Lee vs. Theory, Mysterio vs. Lashley

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

OCTOBER 6, 2023

ST LOUIS, MO AT ENTERPRISE CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-They started with a video recap of John Cena on last week’s Smackdown. They showed Cena in the ring talking about not having a partner for Fastlane. The video then showed the Bloodline confronting Cena and taking him down before L.A. Knight made the save. The video ended with Knight signing the contract and posing with Cena in the ring as the Bloodline looked on from the ramp.

-They showed the Smackdown video intro. After the video, pyro exploded on the stage and the camera panned the crowd. Kevin Patrick introduced the show and mentioned that Fastlane is tomorrow.

-L.A. Knight made his entrance to a loud reaction from the crowd.

-They showed a graphic for Knight and Cena against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa tomorrow night at Fastlane. Patrick hyped the match. Michael Cole said it is the biggest match of Knight’s career.

-Knight stood in the middle of the ring. The crowd chanted his name as his music faded out. Knight asked if he could talk to the crowd and they popped loud again.

-Paul Heyman interrupted and appeared on the stage with Jimmy and Sikoa. Heyman said it’s becoming a weekly lesson that his name is Paul Heyman and not “boo”. He said he has a reputation of always spotting the next big thing in wrestling. He said he can see them coming from a mile away. He said the next big megastar in the business will be L.A. Knight. Heyman said that’s to Knight’s credit and he has momentum right now. He said Knight has earned his respect. The crowd chanted for Knight. Heyman said it pissed him off. He then said he also gives Knight his condolences. He said now that Knight has earned his attention, the Bloodline has to do something about it.

-Knight asked if Heyman was done running his mouth. He said he appreciates what Heyman said and it’s a wise move to put respect on his name. Knight said he didn’t buy it.

-Jimmy told Knight to shut his mouth. Jimmy introduced himself and Sikoa. He said that Knight isn’t going to make it to Fastlane. Jimmy told Sikoa to join him and they walked up the steps. Sikoa and Jimmy readied on the apron and John Cena made his entrance and ran into the ring to stand with Knight. Jimmy teased getting in the ring and removed his jacket. Jimmy smacked the top rope in frustration and dropped off the apron at Heyman’s request. Sikoa joined Jimmy on the floor.

-Knight asked if they had permission from their Chief to come out here. Knight said everyone is talking about their match tomorrow, but he’s thinking about tonight. Knight challenged Jimmy to a match for later in the show. Knight said Jimmy can learn whose game it is. Jimmy yelled “ok” from the ramp. Heyman questioned Jimmy’s decision and told him he can’t do that. The Bloodline exited up the ramp as Cena and Knight stood in the ring.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Solid segment to set up the main event of the show. Nothing more than that. It was a good way to show that Cena has Knight’s back and helped set up the match for tomorrow night. The match doesn’t feel as big as it should, but that could change by the time we get there tomorrow. Knight and Cena are an interesting pair, but they seem to have literally nothing in common. It was interesting to see Cena take a back seat to Knight and let him be the star of the segment. That’s a good thing.)

-The Judgment Day was shown walking in the back. Damien Priest asked why J.D. McDonagh was with them. Rhea Ripley said he’s there at her request. Priest accepted it and they continued to walk through the parking lot.

-Charlotte Flair made her entrance.

-Asuka made her entrance. Corey Graves mentioned that the pair were once Women’s Tag Team champions. They then showed a graphic for Charlotte and Asuka’s match against Damage Ctrl. Patrick hyped the match for after the break. [c]

-Charlotte and Asuka stood in the ring awaiting their opponents. Graves mentioned that they will be facing each other tomorrow night, but they must be partners tonight.

-Damage Ctrl made their entrance. Patrick threw to a video package of Asuka saving Charlotte last week and Bayley accepting Asuka’s “challenge”. They then showed a recap of Damage Ctrl on the Smackdown Lowdown on Saturday. Iyo Sky told Bayley that she can speak for herself and that’s not what Asuka said.

(1) CHARLOTTE FLAIR & ASUKA vs. DAMAGE CTRL (Bayley & Iyo Sky w/ Dakota Kai)

Charlotte started with Sky. Sky ducked a kick and went for a quick roll up. Sky then took Charlotte down with a headscissors. Charlotte got to her feet and took Sky down with a waistlock. She went for a back suplex but Sky landed on her feet. Sky came off the ropes and Charlotte caught her with a backbreaker. Charlotte made the cover for a two count. Charlotte tagged in Asuka. Asuka landed a series of chops to Sky. Asuka came off the second rope with a sunset flip but Sky kicked out. Sky ducked a kick and took Asuka down. Sky tried to tag Bayley but Bayley wasn’t paying attention. Asuka took over and took Sky down. Asuka sent Sky to the corner and charged. Bayley shoved Sky out of the way and Asuka landed a dropkick on Bayley. Asuka took down Sky and Bayley entered the ring. Asuka came off the top rope and took them down with a missile dropkick. Asuka celebrated and posed for the crowd as Bayley and Sky rolled to the outside. [c]

Bayley had Asuka in a headlock. They showed an attacked from Dakota Kai that took place during the break. Bayley slammed Asuka and made the cover for a two count. Sky tagged in and put Asuka in a chinlock. Sky then transitioned and pulled on Asuka’s arm. Sky pulled Asuka down with a body scissors. Asuka pushed into a cover and Sky came off the mat to break the count. Sky bit Asuka. Bayley tagged in and kicked at Asuka. Asuka fought to her feet but Bayley picked Asuka up and took her to the corner where Sky waited. Asuka kicked out of the corner but Bayley responded with a stomp. Bayley taunted Asuka and knocked Charlotte off the apron. Sky tagged in. Bayley and Sky hit a double flapjack. Sky went for the cover but Charlotte entered the ring and pulled her off. Sky went to Asuka’s arm and Asuka fought back. Sky landed a kick and sent Asuka to the corner. Asuka knocked Bayley off the apron and took Sky down with a kick. Asuka went for a cover but Sky fought it off. Sky took Asuka down and ran the ropes. Asuka caught her coming in with a big kick. Asuka and Sky made tags. Bayley ran across the ring and Charlotte met her with a right hand. Charlotte came off the top rope with a crossbody. Charlotte chopped away at Bayley and took her down. Sky hit the ring and Charlotte took her down with a fallaway slam. Bayley went after Charlotte but Charlotte hit a backbreaker. Charlotte tried to flip into a clothesline but Bayley countered and sent Charlotte to the corner. Bayley charged and Charlotte countered. Charlotte flipped into a clothesline and covered Bayley for a two count. Bayley sent Charlotte to the corner and Asuka tagged herself in. Charlotte hit the middle turnbuckle and went to the apron. Asuka set up a superplex and tagged Charlotte back in. Charlotte joined Asuka and they set up a double superplex. Kai distracted the ref and Sky joined the fray in the corner. Sky pulled Charlotte and Asuka down as they superplexed Bayley. All four women were down in the ring. Bayley regrouped in the corner and Charlotte charged. Bayley landed a kick but Charlotte responded with a big boot. Charlotte made the cover but Sky broke it up with a Meteora. Charlotte took Sky down. Asuka grabbed Bayley from the apron and Charlotte charged. Bayley moved and Charlotte kicked Asuka off the apron. Bayley tried a Figure Four but Charlotte kicked her off. Bayley knocked Sky off the apron. Charlotte hit Natural Selection on Bayley and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Charlotte Flair & Asuka in 14:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: Good match. The finish with the partners bumping into each other was a little too cute, but I’m glad they didn’t harp on the miscues too much. They were both clearly accidents, so there’s no reason to look into them. I liked the spot in the match where Bayley missed Sky trying to make the tag then tried to make up for it by taking the kick from Charlotte to save Sky. It was small and largely inconsequential, but it was a cool moment. I have little to no interest in the triple threat tomorrow, but I’m hoping we get something that furthers the story with Damage Ctrl and causes them to finally break up. The problem with that is the follow up. Bayley hasn’t done anything but lose for seemingly months on end at this point. If they break up and she gets a series of title matches against Sky, it won’t make much sense. With that said, the alternatives aren’t much better. I just wish they had more foresight and saw that as a potential problem coming up.)

-The Bloodline was in the back. Jimmy said the Tribal Chief has to be here to authorize and Roman Reigns is never here. The Bloodline entered their locker room as Jimmy questioned why the door was open. The Judgment Day was waiting in the locker room. Jimmy asked if they were in the wrong place. Finn Balor smiled and said they’re exactly where they’re supposed to be. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: I love the continued small teases of Priest against Sikoa. The match feels like it would be a big deal just because they haven’t crossed paths that much. I wish WWE would realize the value in doing that more often and save things for down the line. It’s too often that they let people co-mingle and it ruins what could be big later on. This is a good example of the benefits of doing that.)

-They showed a graphic

-Judgment Day and Bloodline stared each other down. Ripley told everyone to leave because she needs to have a chat with Heyman. Everyone left, but Priest and Sikoa lingered to stare each other down. Priest left, but Sikoa remained. Heyman told Sikoa it was ok and asked him to leave. Ripley and Heyman were now alone. Ripley looked at Heyman and said “let’s talk”.

-Patrick threw to a video recap of the Street Profits and Bobby Lashley last week on The Grayson Waller Effect. The video then showed the Profits attacking the L.W.O. The video ended with Lashley celebrating with the Profits. After that they showed Lashley and the Profits accepting the L.W.O.’s challenge on the Smackdown Lowdown.

-Rey Mysterio made his entrance with the L.W.O. They showed a graphic for Mysterio against Lashley. Patrick hyped the match for after the break and said Mysterio is looking for revenge. [c]

-Back from break, they showed a graphic for Dragon Lee against Austin Theory. Patrick hyped the match for later in the show.

-Bobby Lashley made his entrance with the Street Profits in tow. Graves said that Lashley would make Goliath look like David. They showed a graphic for the L.W.O. against Lashley and the Street Profits tomorrow night at Fastlane.

(2) REY MYSTERIO (w/ Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, & Zelina Vega) vs. BOBBY LASHLEY (w/ Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

Lashley and Mysterio circled each other. Lashley backed Mysterio into the corner and stepped up to him. Lashley looked down at Mysterio and backed off. They locked up and Lashley took Mysterio to the corner. The camera showed the teams at ringside as the Profits talked trash. Lashley took Mysterio down with a shoulder block and the Profits celebrated. Lashley took Mysterio to the corner and drove shoulders into Mysterio’s gut. Lashley sent Mysterio into the other corner and charged to land another shoulder to the gut. Lashley stalked Mysterio and then choked him with the middle rope. Lashley took Mysterio back to the corner and choked him with his boot. Lashley sent Mysterio off the ropes and Mysterio landed a punch. Mysterio ducked under Lashley but Lashley landed a kick. Lashley lifted Mysterio and went for a slam but Mysterio landed on his feet. Mysterio hit a springboard and made the cover on Lashley for a one count. Mysterio knocked Lashley to the outside. Mysterio faked a 619 and Lashley backed off as Mysterio celebrated in the ring. [c]

Lashley had Mysterio in a bear hug. They showed a clip of Lashley ramming Mysterio into the ring post during the break. Mysterio fought out but Lashley was able to grab him in another bear hug. Lashley whipped Mysterio hard into the corner and locked on another bear hug. Mysterio cried out as the L.W.O. cheered him on. Mysterio fought out and went to the apron. Lashley went after Mysterio but Mysterio landed a kick that knocked Lashley back. Mysterio climbed to the top rope but Lashley landed a shot to the back and hung Mysterio upside down in the ropes. Lashley kicked at Mysterio then charged with a shoulder. Lashley went for another charge but Mysterio moved and Lashley hit the turnbuckles. Mysterio came off the top with a senton then ran the ropes around Lashley. Mysterio went for a hurricanrana but Lashley caught him. Lashley turned Mysterio and went for a slam but Mysterio countered into a DDT. Mysterio mounted Lashley in the corner and punched away. Lashley pulled Mysterio off and put him on the apron. Lashley pulled Mysterio in and went for a suplex but Mysterio got free and set Lashley up for a 619. Lashley caught the attempt and Mysterio hung on to the ropes. Mysterio went to the apron and tried to springboard but Lashley caught him with a big punch.

[HOUR TWO]

Mysterio was down on the outside and the L.W.O. checked on him. Lashley dropped to the outside and went after Mysterio. Lashley tossed Mysterio into the barricade. Lashley tossed Escobar into the timekeeper’s area. Mysterio tried to attack Lashley from behind but Lashley caught him with a punch. Lashley lifted Mysterio to his shoulder but Mysterio got free and knocked Lashley into the ring post. Mysterio went into the ring and Lashley followed. Mysterio hit the 619 and then climbed to the top rope. L.W.O. and the Street Profits brawled on the outside. The Profits got the better of the exchange. Mysterio came off the apron and took out the Profits. Mysterio got back in the ring and Lashley hit him with a spear immediately. Lashley made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Bobby Lashley in 13:00

-Santos Escobar entered the ring with a chair but Lashley escaped in time. Lashley and the Profits celebrated on the ramp as Escobar stood in the ring with a chair over Mysterio. Officials checked on Del Toro and Wilde at ringside.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Standard big man, little man match. Nothing more than that. I like the heel Lashley better than the face version, so I’m all for this. The spear at the end looked great and Mysterio took it like a champ. I still have no idea who’s wrestling who tomorrow night, but I think we see a win from Lashley’s team regardless. The partnership with them and the Profits has legs, but the Profits still weren’t serious enough for me tonight.)

-Heyman and Ripley were in the locker room. Heyman appeared to ponder something. Ripley said that Heyman is a wise man and he should make the wise decision. She said they are stronger together, the Judgment Day and the Bloodline. Heyman said he liked it. He said he’s upset he didn’t think of it himself. He said it’s good, really good. Heyman said if Ripley will excuse him, he’s going to make a phone call and get it authorized. Heyman lifted his phone and Ripley pushed Heyman’s phone down. Ripley questioned the authorization. Heyman said Reigns has to sign off. Ripley said that it has been authorized. Heyman said the only person that can authorize this is Reigns. Ripley told Heyman to acknowledge her. Heyman told her not to say that in this locker room. Ripley said that Heyman is going to acknowledge her just like Jey Uso did on Raw, or they’re going to find out who’s stronger, the Judgment Day or the Bloodline. Ripley then said that Heyman is authorized to make his phone call. Ripley left. Heyman lifted his phone and told it to call Roman Reigns.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I love Ripley taking charge here and asserting dominance over Heyman. It’s a cool wrinkle and a situation that will be fun to explore when Reigns returns. I don’t know how the Reigns character would react to someone like Ripley and I’m excited to find out. I don’t know what it would look like if these two worked together, but if it gets us more of Ripley on Smackdown I’m all for it. There’s a ton of cool possibilities with this while we wait for Reigns’ next big program.)

-Austin Theory made his entrance. They showed a graphic for Theory against Dragon Lee. Cole said you have to see Lee in action. [c]

-They showed a video package for Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

-Theory was in the ring.

-Dragon Lee made his entrance. They showed a video package of what led to this match with the altercation between Lee and Theory last week on Smackdown.

-Theory took the mic. He said everyone is in the presence of greatness because he’s here. Theory said he’s beaten icons and he’s such a nice guy, he let Dwayne share the ring with him. He called himself the 150 million hit man. He said Lee is going to experience Theory live.

(3) AUSTIN THEORY vs. DRAGON LEE

The match started fifteen minutes into the second hour. Lee took Theory down then landed a big kick on Theory in the corner. Lee made the cover for a two count. Grayson Waller made his entrance and distracted Lee. Theory attacked Lee from behind and took him down. Theory whipped Lee into the corner and Lee jumped over Theory. Lee landed a kick and made the cover for a two count. Theory went for a suplex but Lee landed on his feet and delivered a German suplex. Theory rolled to the floor and Lee teased a dive but Waller distracted him. Theory rolled through the ropes and delivered a big dropkick. He celebrated with Waller as they cut to break. [c]

Back from break, Theory rolled through the ropes but Lee landed a superkick. Both men were down in the ring. Waller cheered Theory on. Lee landed a series of strikes then came off the ropes with a forearm. Lee lifted Theory up in the corner and landed a superkick. Lee charged and hit a dropkick. Lee made the cover for a two count. Lee ducked a punch but Theory landed an elbow. Theory hit a suplex and made the cover for a two count. Waller said that Lee isn’t on Theory’s level. Theory lifted Lee to his knees and punched away at him. Theory lifted Lee to his feet but Lee spun into a sit-out powerbomb and made the cover for a near fall. Lee positioned Theory and climbed to the top rope. Waller taunted Lee and distracted him. Theory knocked Lee off the top rope. Theory lifted Lee into a faceplant and made the cover for a two count. Theory was frustrated and lifted Lee and took him to the top turnbuckle. Theory climbed up and set up a superplex. Lee knocked Theory into the ropes and came off with a stomp. Waller pulled Theory to the outside. Lee came over the top rope and took them down before he landed on his feet. Lee tossed Theory into the ring but Waller slammed Lee into the apron then tossed him into the ring. Theory lifted Lee to his shoulders. Cameron Grimes appeared and tossed Waller into the ring post. Theory was distracted. Lee rolled Theory up for the win.

WINNER: Dragon Lee in 10:00

-Grimes celebrated with Lee on their way up the ramp. Waller and Theory tried to regroup in the ring.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Theory works well with smaller guys like Lee who he can throw around a little bit. A lot of Theory’s offense is power-based and it works well when his power moves actually look impressive. Lee was solid here, but they didn’t let him show all of his stuff. I get why, and it’s fine. I hate the finish for this. They try to give the impression that Waller and Theory had it coming, but it still comes off as a cheap win for Lee other than something that signals he’s ready for the main roster. I assume this isn’t an actual call up and he’ll stay on NXT. This could be more of a way to get Theory down there than anything else. They should probably take the opportunity to just send Grimes back to NXT and figure out what he’s going to be moving forward. Solid ten minute match, but with the commercial break and the hype for Lee, I was expecting more.)

-Ripley was in the back talking to Jimmy Uso. We couldn’t hear what was said. There was a graphic on the bottom of the screen for the main event between Jimmy and L.A. Knight. [c]

-Mysterio was in the back with Escobar and Vega. Mysterio said that Del Toro and Wilde won’t be cleared for tomorrow. Vega asked who their partner would be in the six man tag tomorrow. Mysterio said he needs to make a phone call. Mysterio walked off as Escobar and Vega looked concerned.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Well, that explains the confusion with the six man tag. Any chance that Mysterio calls Dragon Lee? Cole did mention that Mysterio called Lee the future of Lucha Libre or something, so it would make sense. With that said, Lee is there, so Mysterio wouldn’t have to call him. So there’s that. I can’t think of anyone who would team with them otherwise. I would guess Edge, but that seems to be off the table for the moment.)

-Patrick threw to a video package on the Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura World Heavyweight Title match for tomorrow at Fastlane. The video package ended with Nakamura standing over Rollins and counting before posing with the title, which tells all of us that Nakamura is going to lose. They then showed Priest was watching the video as it aired. Cole teased the possibility of a cash in.

-Graves, Patrick, and Cole ran down the Fastlane card.

-Jimmy Uso made his entrance with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. The announcers hyped the match for after the break. [c]

-They showed a graphic for the return of Roman Reigns next week on Smackdown for the season premiere. They then announced that Pretty Deadly will make their return against the Brawling Brutes next week. Then, Cole announced that Triple H will make a special appearance for the season premiere.

-L.A. Knight made his entrance.

(4) JIMMY USO (w/ Paul Heyman & Solo Sikoa) vs. L.A. KNIGHT

Jimmy and Knight circled each other. Jimmy talked trash to Knight. Knight talked some trash back. They locked up and Knight moved Jimmy back but Jimmy reversed and pushed Knight into the corner. Jimmy went for a punch but Knight ducked and grabbed a headlock. Jimmy shot Knight off and Knight took Jimmy down with a shoulder tackle. Jimmy got advice from Heyman. Jimmy went back to Knight and grabbed a headlock. Knight shot Jimmy off and Jimmy took Knight down with a shoulder. Knight responded with an elbow. Knight sent Jimmy to the corner and charged but Jimmy landed a kick. Knight recovered and slammed Jimmy. Knight made the cover for a two count. Knight shot Jimmy off the ropes and ducked but Jimmy landed a kick. Knight recovered and went for a BFT but Jimmy escaped and rolled to the outside. Knight went after Jimmy and landed a punch and tossed Jimmy back into the ring. Knight followed Jimmy in but Jimmy knocked Knight to the outside. Jimmy dropped to the outside and took Knight down with a superkick. Jimmy leaned over Knight and talked trash. [c]

Jimmy tossed Knight to the apron. Knight landed a punch then came over the top rope with a sunset flip into knees to the back. Heyman cheered on Jimmy. Knight came off the ropes and took Jimmy down with a shoulder block. Knight followed up with a DDT then stomped on Jimmy in the corner. Knight charged and landed a knee in the corner. Knight made the cover for a two count. Knight went for a suplex but Jimmy blocked and landed a couple of shots. Knight recovered and hit a powerslam. Knight set up and hit his elbow drop. Knight stalked Jimmy but Sikoa hit the ring and attacked Knight from behind.

WINNER: No Contest in 7:00

-John Cena ran down and attacked Sikoa. Knight got to his feet and stood with Cena.

-Judgment Day made their entrance and walked down to the ring. They circled the ring and stood with the Bloodline in front of the announce desk. Heyman and Ripley shook hands and Heyman yelled “authorized”. The Bloodline and Judgment Day stood on the apron opposite Knight and Cena.

-Jey Uso’s music played and he ran to the ring and joined Cena and Knight. Jey dared them to get in the ring.

-Cody Rhodes’ music played and he ran to the ring as well. The crowd sang Rhodes’ theme as he stood with the faces. The two sides brawled in the ring and at ringside. The faces cleared the ring then Rhodes dove through the ropes onto Judgment Day. Jey followed with a dive of his own. Cena teased a dive but Sikoa entered the ring and they stood face to face. Cena blocked a punch from Sikoa and landed some punches of his own. Sikoa blocked and took Cena down. Knight hit the ring and went after Sikoa. Knight knocked Sikoa to the floor. J.D. McDonagh hit the ring and got hit with everyone’s finish. Rhodes then removed his weight belt and hit McDonagh with Cross Rhodes. The faces stood tall in the ring.

-They showed a graphic for Rhodes and Jey against Judgment Day for the Undisputed Tag Team titles tomorrow. They then showed a graphic for Cena and Knight against Sikoa and Jimmy. Cole said he couldn’t wait for that match. Cena yelled tomorrow night from the ring.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I was going to call it a bait and switch, but they made good on their advertisement of Jey and Rhodes for the show. I’m not crazy about having Jey in the same place as the Bloodline so soon, but he didn’t interact with them much, so it’s not that big of a deal. After seeing Jimmy’s match and then Jey’s contribution to the finisher fest on McDonagh, I really think they both need new distinctive finishers. They already have new music, so it seems like the next logical step. It matters more for Jey than Jimmy, but both would benefit. I still like the idea of the Diamond Cutter for Jey. He needs something quick like that. It would fit his character well. Anyway, the segment was fine. I didn’t expect a finish to the match as they’re helping build to the match tomorrow. With the way WWE books, the finish of this show is a bad sign for the faces. I figured Judgment Day would be victorious, but I wasn’t sure about the Bloodline match. I still think that Cena and Knight will win to help set up a match with Knight and Reigns in Saudi, but I am at least second guessing it now. I just hope they go with Knight over Jimmy so we can save something for Cena and Sikoa down the road. Speaking of Saudi, if Cena is going to be there, that would be a good way for him to end this particular run. Solid episode, and I like the emphasis on the newer characters over the past couple of weeks. Tonight was a solid set-up for the PLE but an even better set-up for Reigns’ return next week.)

