FREE PODCAST 10/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/McMahon & Bryant: FTR vs. Big Bill & Ricky Starks, Bryan Danielson vs. Kyle Fletcher, Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan, more (107 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Dailycast host Mike McMahon fills in for Wade Keller is joined by David Bryant of PWTorch.com to discuss AEW Collision including FTR vs. Big Bill & Ricky Starks, Bryan Danielson vs. Kyle Fletcher, Eddie Kingston vs. Komander, Bang Bang Gang vs. Angelico & Metalik & Gravity, The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. The Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson, Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan, Adam Copeland’s response to Christian Cage, and more.

