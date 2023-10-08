FREE PODCAST 10/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/McMahon & Bryant: FTR vs. Big Bill & Ricky Starks, Bryan Danielson vs. Kyle Fletcher, Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan, more (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Dailycast host Mike McMahon fills in for Wade Keller is joined by David Bryant of PWTorch.com to discuss AEW Collision including FTR vs. Big Bill & Ricky Starks, Bryan Danielson vs. Kyle Fletcher, Eddie Kingston vs. Komander, Bang Bang Gang vs. Angelico & Metalik & Gravity, The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. The Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson, Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan, Adam Copeland’s response to Christian Cage, and more.
