FREE PODCAST 10/10 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Fairplay: (10-11-2018) Johnny Impact-Austin Aries Bound for Glory main event, John Morrison on CBS Survivor so far, ideal Rousey booking, Lashley-Owens, more (96 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (10-11-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by guest cohost Jonny Fairplay from the Survivor NSFW podcast discussing Johnny Impact-Austin Aries Bound for Glory main event hype including the social media battle and TV promo, John Morrison on CBS Survivor so far, ideal Ronda Rousey booking, the Bobby Lashley-Kevin Owens match on Raw, whether WrestleMania’s prestige is taking a hit because Saudi Arabia is luring big stars to return for their shows instead, and much more.

