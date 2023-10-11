FREE PODCAST 10/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Roll of Quarters line from Juice, on-site report, latest Adam Cole-Roderick Strong skit, Max Caster-MJF, more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Eric Krol from PWTorch to discuss the “Title Tuesday” episode of AEW Dynamite with live caller and email input along with an on-site correspondent who attended in Independence, Mo. They start by discussing the controversial, tasteless, ill-timed Roll of Quarters line from Juice Robinson. Then they are joined by an on-site correspondent with details from inside the arena including Tony Khan’s birthday celebration. They then discuss the latest Adam Cole-Roderick Strong skit, the bizarre Max Caster-MJF situation, and more.

NOTE: This is part of a special two-part post-show this week on Dynamite. Look for part two of this show on Wednesday.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade and enter code “wade” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO