FREE PODCAST 10/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barnett: Roman returns, Triple H makes announcements, Nick Aldis debuts, Knight vs. Solo, Cena, on-site report, live callers (111 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and an on-site correspondent. First, they discuss L.A. Knight sharing ring space with Roman Reigns and whether he is looking like this big push is a good fit for him so far. Then they discuss the return of Roman Reigns, Triple H’s announcements, Nick Aldis’s debut, Kevin Owens being moved to Smackdown, the Charlotte-Jade Cargill moment, Bayley, and more with live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondent from Tulsa with off-camera happenings and live observations.
