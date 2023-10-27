WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/27): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Reigns-Knight Contract Signing, Cena appearance, Belair’s return

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

OCTOBER 27, 2023

MILWAUKEE, WI AT FISERV FORUM

AIRED ON FS1

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-The camera panned the crowd and Kevin Patrick introduced the show. Patrick threw to Corey Graves to announce breaking news. Graves announced that John Cena would wrestle Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel next week. They showed a graphic to accompany the announcement.

-Roman Reigns’ music played and he made his entrance with Paul Heyman to a loud mixed reaction from the crowd. Reigns posed at the top of the ramp, but before his pyro could go off, L.A. Knight’s music played and he made his entrance. Knight walked past Reigns without looking at him. Reigns looked on annoyed. Knight posed in the ring. Reigns walked to the ring and smirked at ringside. Michael Cole touted the length of Reigns’ title reign.

-There were chairs and a desk set up in the ring. Nick Aldis was waiting. The crowd chanted for Knight as he sat at the head of the table in the ring. Heyman pointed at Knight and told him to move. Heyman attempted to move the table. Knight told Heyman he wouldn’t move the table. Knight said he didn’t have all night and it’s time for Reigns to sign the deal and sign his title away.

-Nick Aldis welcomed the crowd to Smackdown and announced the contract signing. Knight told him they all know why they’re here. Knight said the contract states that Reigns is going to hand over the title to Knight. Knight signed the contract and slid it over to Reigns. Reigns smirked and backed away from the table. Heyman handed Reigns a pen. Reigns held the pen to his lips before he raised the mic. He called Knight an idiot. The crowd booed. Reigns said he was talking to Knight, not the crowd. Reigns said this was crazy and Knight must be stupid to just sign away. Knight looked at Reigns. Reigns asked if Knight ever had a contract signing. Reigns asked if Knight ever had a championship match. Reigns said he didn’t think so, which means Knight doesn’t know what he’s doing. Reigns said he’s going to go easy on Knight and make it easy for his first time. Reigns signed the contract. Reigns told Heyman the pen didn’t work. Heyman threw the pen and tested a second one. Reigns signed this time. The crowd chanted “Roman’s scared”. Reigns laughed and Aldis wished both men good luck at Crown Jewel. Reigns started to get up from the table. Knight said he’s the head of the table and asked Reigns to acknowledge him.

-Knight said that Reigns wants to talk about Knight’s firsts but Reigns shouldn’t underestimate him. Knight said if Reigns does, he’s already beat. Knight said he’s in this position after only one year. Knight said the climb was so fast, Reigns doesn’t know what hit him. Knight said at Crown Jewel, Reigns won’t know what happened when he loses the title. Knight said that while Reigns failed over and over again, Knight’s been out telling everyone whose game this is. Knight said there can only be one champion and only one Knight. Knight said there’s nothing Reigns can do about it and it’s a fact of life. Knight said he can’t stop the gravy train and he can’t stop being L.A. Knight.

-Reigns lifted the table and took Knight down. Reigns stomped on Knight in the corner. Reigns lifted Knight to his feet and threw him into the turnbuckles. Reigns dropped to the outside and got a table. He slid the table in the ring. The crowd booed as Reigns set up the table. Cole said that Reigns wants to make sure Knight doesn’t make it to Crown Jewel. Knight tried to get to his feet and Reigns walked up to him. Knight landed a punch then stomped away at Reigns in the corner. Jimmy Uso hit the ring and attacked Knight. Reigns rolled to the outside. Jimmy tried to check on Reigns. Knight recovered and back suplexed Jimmy through the table. Reigns tried to regroup at the top of the stage as Knight stared him down from the ring. Patrick called Crown Jewel the biggest night of Knight’s life.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I didn’t expect the segment to go this way. I assume Reigns will be on the show next week if they’re taping it tonight ahead of the travel to Saudi Arabia. I would imagine Reigns gets some measure of revenge then, or later tonight. That, or they’re going to give Knight the upper hand in every segment leading to his loss at Crown Jewel. Whether or not you agree with the decision, they’re going all in on Knight. I’m still not sure what Knight’s long term future looks like, but I give WWE credit for rolling with it for now. I wish they did that more often. Again, we all may be singing a different tune in a couple of months, but for now, it’s something new and fresh and the match actually feels like it matters. Reigns will win, but I’ll admit, I’m more interested in this than some other Reigns opponents. Finn Balor and Cesaro come to mind, for example. I’m excited to see how the match plays out and where everyone goes coming out of it.)

-They showed a graphic for Cena’s address later in the show. After that, they showed a graphic promoting the return of Bianca Belair. Cole then hyped a match with Carlito and Santos Escobar against the Street Profits as a graphic was shown.

-Carlito and Santos Escobar made their entrance. [c]

-They showed a graphic for Rey Mysterio against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel as Carlito and Escobar stood in the ring. Patrick hyped the match.

-Bobby Lashley made his entrance followed by the Street Profits, who have new music.

(McDonald’s Analysis: New music and a new entrance. Good stuff. It’s about time.)

(1) CARLITO & SANTOS ESCOBAR vs. STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

Dawkins started with Escobar. Dawkins grabbed a headlock right away and grinded Escobar to the mat. Escobar shot Dawkins off the ropes but Dawkins took Escobar down with a shoulder tackle. They traded some dips and flips before Escobar landed a big dropkick. Escobar went to the arm then tagged in Carlito. Carlito came off the second rope with a double axe handle to the arm of Dawkins. Dawkins landed a kick but Carlito took him down. Lashley provided a momentary distraction and Dawkins took advantage. Carlito recovered and landed a dropkick that sent Dawkins to the outside. Ford ran across the ring and Carlito dodged and sent Ford to the floor with Dawkins. Carlito ran the ropes and came over the top with a dive that took out the Profits on the outside. [c]

Back from break, Ford had Carlito in a nerve hold. Cole mentioned that Lashley coached the Profits during the break. Ford landed a big boot followed by a high standing splash. Ford made the cover for a two count. They showed Rey Mysterio watching on a monitor in the back. Graves mentioned that Lashley has changed the way Ford and Dawkins prepare. Escobar fought back against Ford. Ford took Escobar to the corner but Escobar fought back and knocked Dawkins off the apron. Ford landed a big kick then mounted Escobar and punched away. Lashley smiled at Ford’s aggressiveness. Escobar fought to his feet and landed elbows. Escobar landed a big punch and started to walk toward Carlito. Ford took Escobar down with a big clothesline. Dawkins tagged in and they double teamed Escobar. Dawkins talked trash and threw Escobar into the corner. Dawkins hit a turn around splash. Dawkins charged again but Escobar countered with a big knee. Carlito and Ford tagged in. Carlito took down Ford and Dawkins. Carlito hit Ford with a suplex. Carlito then hit Dawkins with a series of kicks before he slammed Ford with a modified spinebuster. Carlito made the cover for a two count. Carlito went for the Backstabber but Ford reversed into a pin attempt for a count of two. Carlito recovered and delivered a neckbreaker to Ford. Dawkins and Ford were tossed to the outside. Logan Paul attacked Mysterio in the back. Carlito and Escobar saw it on the big screen and Carlito sprinted to the back. Escobar went for a dive on Ford but Ford moved. Dawkins made a blind tag. Escobar came off the top rope but Ford moved. Escobar landed on his feet but the Profits hit the Revelation and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Street Profits in 12:00

-They showed a replay of Paul’s attack on Mysterio and the finish of the match. Lashley and the Profits celebrated in the ring.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I don’t understand what Carlito is going to do to help Mysterio since Paul is already gone, but whatever. I don’t think they need to give Escobar and Carlito an out. They can just lose. The announcers were very heavy handed with their praise of the Profits new attitude and Lashley’s influence on them. I hope this goes somewhere that means something. They really need a program with a bigger act.)

-Reigns and Heyman were in the locker room. Heyman had a Green Bay Packers championship belt. Reigns asked what it was and Heyman explained. Reigns asked why. Heyman said he’s going to give it to Knight because it’s the closest him or the Packers will come to being champions. Jimmy came in and flopped on the couch. Reigns asked where Jimmy was. Jimmy said he was in the trainer’s room. Reigns asked Jimmy what happened. Jimmy said he ran the play. Reigns said it was the wrong play. Jimmy called it an audible. Reigns told Jimmy he needs to take care of Knight. Jimmy protested and said he was on the injured reserve list. Reigns glared at Jimmy. Jimmy said he was off the injured reserve list. Reigns demanded a match between Jimmy and Knight, tonight. Heyman said he would talk to Nick Aldis and walked off. Jimmy said “yeet” and Reigns reminded Jimmy that he doesn’t like that word. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: Reigns hating the “yeet” thing is unintentionally really funny. I didn’t care for the shameless plug for the NFL titles at the beginning. It feels out of place with a character like Reigns, and oddly, Heyman at this point. I figured we would get something with Jimmy and Knight in the next couple of weeks, so this makes perfect sense.)

-Logan Paul was in the back. An interviewer appeared and asked why Paul took out Mysterio. Paul said they can never know your next move. He said his fist is bigger than Mysterio’s head and that’s why boxing has weight classes. Paul walked off and past Kevin Owens. Owens was wearing a Mysterio shirt and Paul called the shirt “whack”. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller appeared. They joked about Owens saying they had punchable faces. Aldis appeared and broke them up and shuffled Owens away. Theory and Waller continued to talk and laugh. Owens appeared out of nowhere and took them both down with punches.

-Kayla Braxton was in the back and welcomed Dragon Lee. Lee said he’s happy to be on Smackdown. Cedric Alexander appeared and introduced himself. Alexander said that Lee reminds him of himself. Alexander said seeing Lee lights a fire in him. Alexander challenged Lee to a match. Lee said it would be his pleasure.

-Shotzi made her entrance. They showed a clip from earlier today with Aldis and Shotzi. Shotzi thanked Aldis for letting her host Halloween Havoc. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven appeared. They talked trash about Shotzi, then Shotzi asked Aldis for a match with Green. Aldis made the match official. Green said it was strike two for Aldis and walked off. In the arena, Shotzi finished her entrance as they showed a graphic for Shotzi against Green. Patrick hyped the match for after the break. [c]

-They showed a graphic for Dragon Lee against Cedric Alexander and Patrick promoted the match.

-Shotzi waited in the ring as Chelsea Green made her entrance with Piper Niven at her side.

(2) SHOTZI vs. CHELSEA GREEN (w/ Piper Niven)

Green landed a dropkick then celebrated. She went after Shotzi but Shotzi rolled her up for a two count. Green threw Shotzi into the corner and charged. Shotzi countered and used the ropes for a submission headscissors. Green dropped to the outside and Shotzi took her down with a dive. Shotzi stared down Niven on the outside. Back in the ring, Shotzi went to the second rope but Green followed her and delivered a Russian Leg Sweep off the ropes. Green took Shotzi down with a clothesline. Green choked Shotzi with her foot then kicked at her. Shotzi knocked Green to the apron and then pulled her to the second rope. Green recovered and delivered a faceplant suplex that sent Shotzi to the mat. Green came off with a dropkick. Green celebrated and made the cover but Shotzi rolled up Green for the win.

WINNER: Shotzi in 3:00

-Niven hit the ring and looked concerned as Green was in shock. Shotzi celebrated on the stage.

(McDonald’s Analysis: That was absolutely horrible. How is Shotzi still employed by this company? She seems to get worse every time we see her. At least Green is somewhat entertaining with her character. Neither can work and working with each other made that significantly worse.)

-They showed a graphic John Cena’s appearance. Cole promoted it for after the break. [c]