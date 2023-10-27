VIP AUDIO 10/27 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Is anyone next in line to book AEW? Why didn’t Kerry Von Erich’s NWA World Title last longer? Should Kenny just win Saturday? What’s the future of WWE PLEs? Priest’s MITB outcome? Much more (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

Opinion on champion vs. champion matches in UFC and Todd’s favorites

What is next for PCO?

Why didn’t the NWA extend Kerry Von Erich’s short reign or mention his name on TBS during his reign? Could Kerry have been a strong top babyface on TBS as champion?

Isn’t interference at the end of a match a staple of pro wrestling, and so why is Todd upset with the finish of Bryan Danielson vs. Christian Cage?

What is the future of WWE PLEs under new ownership? Will some or all PLE leave Peacock and be back to being PPVs?

How much of a bigger star would Damian Priest be if he successfully cashes in the Money in the Bank briefcase compared to how much it’ll hurt him if he added to the list of failed cash-ins?

How much of an indictment will it be to Tony Khan if WWE turns Jade Cargill into a household name just like they’ve done with Cody Rhodes?

Does MJF need to have his career validated by having a run in WWE?

Who would be a good option to replace MJF as AEW World Champion?

How should Sting’s final 5-6 months be booked in AEW?

Thoughts on Billy Corgan’s idea to revive the NWA territory system, and would that be seen as an illegal anti-competitive market approach?

How could a territory system work in 2023?

What kept EC3 from becoming “the man” given his God-given talents? And what was the “Control Your Narrative” idea?

Thoughts on the return of the name TNA?

Which X Division wrestler did Impact leave off its list of all-time names? How about the Knockouts list?

Why can’t we just accept AEW for it is, including embracing its differences from WWE?

Does losing the name “Edge” hurt Adam Copeland’s star power? And should there be more gimmicky one-word names like Edge?

Why did Mistico vs. Rocky Romero sell extra tickets live but not help ratings?

What if it turns out Tony Khan is AEW’s biggest weakness but also it’s only reason for existing?

Is the decline of AEW coinciding with the acquisition of ROH just a coincidence?

Is calling Dynamite a match on “free TV” basically “carny bullshit”?

What will the legacy of Smackdown be on Fox broadcast network?

Can we have more of MJF’s AEW World Title being the center of so many stories?

Would it have been better for Copeland to be aligned with Christian as a heel in AEW now that we see how flat he’s been as a babyface so far?

Can Kenny Omega just win on Saturday and put this MJF World Title reign out of its misery?

Is there anyone in AEW now who could take over booking for Tony Khan?

