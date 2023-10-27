WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/27): Keller’s report on Roman Reigns and LA Knight contract signing, Rey & Santos vs. Profits, Bianca Belair and John Cena appear

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

OCTOBER 27, 2023

MILWAUKEE, WISC. AT FISERV ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves, Michael Cole



[HOUR ONE]

-Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves introduced the show as the camera panned the 10,000 fans in attendance. They talked about People Magazine breaking the news earlier that John Cena’s first singles match since WrestleMania 39 will be at Crown Jewel next weekend against Solo Sikoa.

(Keller’s Analysis: Congrats to the great journalists at People for that scoop!)

-Roman Reigns’s music played and he walked out with Paul Heyman. After about 15 seconds, L.A. Knight’s music played and he walked right past them in the entrance area without acknowledging Reigns or Heyman. Nick Aldis stood, hands on hips, in the ring and nodded and smiled. Graves said Knight isn’t wasting any time trying to get under the skin of Knight. Heyman looked flustered while Reigns gave off the impression he was just brushing off the stunt. Fans chanted “L.A. Knight!” Knight sat at the head of the table. Heyman got bug-eyed and tried to move the table. Knight held on and asked if he’s really going to try to move the table. Knight said it’s time to sign the contract because he ain’t got all night.

Aldis introduced the segment. Reigns sat at the table. Aldis said Knight and his reps already looked over the contract. Knight interrupted and said they know why they’re there. He said the contract means Reigns is going to hand over the WWE Championship to him. He signed it. (Knight is right-handed, in case that had been a mystery until now.) He spun teh contract to Reigns. Heyman threw the pen Knight used away and then pulled one out of his suit jacket for Reigns.

“Hey, idiot,” said Reigns. Fans booed. Reigns told Knight he must be stupid just signing the contract like that. He asked if he’s ever had a contract signing before. He then asked if he’s even had a championship match before. “I didn’t think so,” he said. “So that means you’ve got no clue what you’re doing right now.” He laughed and said he’ll take it easy on him and be real gentle with him. “Alright, sweetheart?” he said, full of self-satisfied smug laughter at his innuendo. The pen Heyman gave him didn’t work, which irked Reigns. Heyman fumbled with it and then it worked. Fans chanted “Roman’s scared!”

Aldis wished them both the best of luck at Crown Jewel. Reigns got up to leave, but Knight said he’s the best of the table at the moment, “so acknowledge me.” Fans roared with “ohhh’s.” Knight said he wants to talk about his first contract signing and first championship match. He said he’s right. He said Reigns said he’d go easy on him. “My god, that’s sweet of ya’,” Knight said. He said if he’s planning to take it easy on him because it’s his first time, he’s already beat. He said he said he’s thinking to himself how after just a single year, he’s sitting at that table about t take his title. He said he climbed so fast, he won’t know what hit him when he walked out of Crown Jewel with his championship.

Knight said he only needs one time while Reigns was failing time after time “and busy doing sufferin’ succotash,” he’s been telling everyone who’s game this is. He said there can only be one WWE Champion and only one him and it’s coming up real soon, “and that’s not an insult, it’s just a fact of life.” (There is it!)

Heyman implored Reigns to not let Knight talk to him that way. Knight said he can’t stop being the man they call the mega-star with everybody saying “L.A. Knight, yeah!” Reigns jumped up and tipped the table over on Knight and then stomped away at him in the corner. He kicked the chairs over and threw Knight into the corner through the ropes. Reigns pulled a table out from under the ring and set it up inside the ring. He took his time, giving Knight a chance to recover. Knight blocked a Reigns punch and then attacked Reigns in the corner with a barrage of stomps. As he began to move toward the table, Jimmy Uso charged in and attacked Knight. Reigns rolled to the floor. Knight then ducked a Jimmy swing and dropped him through the table.

(Keller’s Analysis: Knight was really good here in all the ways you’d have predicted he’d be great in this setting if you’ve watched his center-ring mic work over the years as Eli Drake. Having Knight sit at the head of the table and Reigns letting him was a pretty impressive moment for Knight in terms of having an alpha moment four feet from Reigns’s face. Reigns and Heyman are a great pair, and they play off of each other as well as any other wrestler/manager combo over the years, perhaps most reminiscent of Bobby Heenan and Nick Bockwinkel in the AWA.)

-Cole said Reigns knows he’s in for a match a week from Saturday at Crown Jewel. Patrick and Graves hyped the rest of Smackdown.

-Carlito and Santos Escobar made their ring entrance. [c]

(1) CARLITO & SANTOS ESCOBAR vs. THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins w/Bobby Lashley)

They showed Rey Mysterio watching on a monitor backstage. Graves said Rey has his hands full at Crown Jewel defending his U.S. Title against Logan Paul, so Carlito was happy to step in for him.The Profits came out with Lashley to new music. The announcers underlined what Lashley has done to change the approach of the Street Profits since aligning with them. Cole said Dawkins and Ford don’t care what people think of their changes, they just know they’ve changed their careers for the better. The bell rang 22 minutes into the hour.

Escobar got in early offense. When Lashley distracted Carlito after he tagged in, Dawkins took control.