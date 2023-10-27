EXCLUSIVE: Kratos says new cable TV deal with be “really special” for NWA, believes unique roster will set NWA apart once TV deal begins

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In an exclusive interview with PWTorch columnist Sean Radican ahead of the NWA Samhaim PPV, NWA wrestler The Most Feared Kratos was asked about his initial thoughts when he heard the announcement by NWA owner Billy Corgan that the company has a deal with a top 20 cable network.

“Obviously man, it’s exciting,” said Kratos. “It’s something Billy’s (NWA Owner Billy Corgan) had at the forefront for a long time, something he’s talked about for a long time, so to see the conversation come to fruition like you said, there’s no confirmation on anything or denials of anything. Just to know it’s on the table and is being talked about just shows Billy’s drive and that he’s not blowing smoke up our asses. So, it’s pretty cool to see him as driven as myself and the other talent. It’s really cool and when it happens it’s going to be something really special, so I’m just excited to be a part of it.”

Kratos also spoke about what he thinks the new TV deal will mean for the company once it starts. Of course it’s going to be, you know we’re going to hit new audiences and get more eyes on the product and talent, so I mean of course the audience is going to grow and the talent’s popularity of course and just the product overall, I think we’re going to get eyes on it,” said Kratos. “I think NWA offers something very, very different.”

“Our roster is very unique so to say, so with those things I think we have nothing but positive forward motion just to see this thing grow and just like back in the day when it was on TV and saw the notoriety it got. So, I mean it’s good to have it like I said in the forefront and see what happens. I think once NWA gets its deal we’re going to blow up. The talent is awesome.

“Like I said, it’s very unique, it’s very different. Our audience is going to grow and of course maybe we start doing more live shows, more live Powers. Start doing more shows here and there, but altogether it’s going to be great man. I’m super excited to be a part of it and see where it goes.”

