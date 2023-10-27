VIP AUDIO 10/27 – Radican Worldwide – Interview with The Most Feared Kratos: NWA on Cable TV, NJPW Strong, GCW Bloodsport, NWA Samhain PPV, more (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined for an exclusive interview with NWA wrestler The Most Feared Kratos. Kratos begins the show discussing his thoughts on NWA landing a TV deal on a top 20 cable TV channel. Kratos talks in depth about what he thinks TV will mean for NWA and the roster as a whole. Kratos then discusses his time wrestling on the NJPW Strong during the pandemic. He talks about the opportunity given to him by Rocky Romero to be part of the roster. Kratos also talks about making his NJPW debut in Korakeun Hall last July during the NJPW Strong Independence Day PPV events on July 4 and July 5. He talks about the atmosphere of the crowd and what it was like to share a locker room with some of the top wrestlers in NJPW. The show concludes with a discussion about NWA. Kratos talks about how his confidence has grown in terms of being ready for a TV product while wrestling on NWA Powerrr and NJPW Strong. He concludes the show talking about teaming with Odison to challenge Daisy Kill & Talos for the NWA U.S. Tag Team Championship at the NWA Samhain PPV on Oct. 28 on Fite.tv. Download this interview right now!

