News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/31 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (10-29-2013) What’s next for Bryan? For Punk? For Michaels? Survivor Series predictions, Raw ratings, Hogan, Ryback, TNA’s potential suitors, live calls, emails (133 min.)

October 31, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (10-29-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discuss the following topics: What’s next for Bryan? For Punk? Survivor Series predictions, Raw ratings analysis, TNA’s potential suitors, and more with live calls and a lot of email topics in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

https://factormeals.com/wade and enter code “wade” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022