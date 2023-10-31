FREE PODCAST 10/31 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (10-29-2013) What’s next for Bryan? For Punk? For Michaels? Survivor Series predictions, Raw ratings, Hogan, Ryback, TNA’s potential suitors, live calls, emails (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (10-29-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discuss the following topics: What’s next for Bryan? For Punk? Survivor Series predictions, Raw ratings analysis, TNA’s potential suitors, and more with live calls and a lot of email topics in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow.

