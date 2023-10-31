NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC NIGHT 2 HITS & MISSES: Dragunov vs. Hayes, Mysterio vs. Frazer, Green & Niven vs. Hail & Jayne, Creeds vs. Los Lotharios, Finals of the Women’s Breakout Tournament, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

CREED BROTHERS vs. ANGEL GARZA & HUMBERTO CARILLO – TABLES LADDERS & SCARES

Last week, the Creed Brothers insulted the family legacy of Garza and Carillo. You know, like good babyfaces should do. This lead to a Tables, Ladders and Scares match as our opener for night two of Halloween Havoc.

If you’re retrieving a prize, a title or something, from suspended above the ring — a TLC/Ladder match makes sense. Without that part of the stipulation, it’s basically just a no disqualification match up. This takes away some of the meaning of a TLC match for me, but I digress.

What a car crash of a match, and I mean that in the best way possible. The crowd was on fire as both teams used tables, ladders and chairs o’plenty to dole out the punishment to one another. An absolutely crazy way to kick off the show.

The Creeds wound up coming out on top, even after picking the fight in the first place. But, considering the trajectory for this team — this doesn’t surprise me whatsoever.

Verdict: HIT

DOMINIK MYSTERIO vs. NATHAN FRAZER – NXT NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP

With the Heritage Cup in his rear view mirror, Nathan Frazer challenged Dirty Dom to a match for the North American title during one of his “Hard Hitting Home Truth” segments.

I think that Frazer is one of the few people on the roster who could carry that title and make it mean almost as much as Wes Lee once did. His in-ring work is incredible, which is absolutely fitting of a North American champion.

The two had a decent match, though Dom seemingly had a few timing issues resulting in some tough looking bumps. Dom managed to retain the title, despite a miscommunication with Rhea Ripley. Only to be attacked by a returning Wes Lee who appears to be setting his sights on the North American title.

Verdict: HIT

BRON BREAKKER vs. MR. STONE

Two months ago, Bron Breakker brutally attacked Von Wagner with the steel steps, knocking him “out of action” for the foreseeable future with a head injury that interfered with the surgery he had as a child.

Mr. Stone challenged Bron Breakker to a match, perhaps stupidly, wanting to get revenge for his client.

After some cat and mouse with Bron chasing Mr. Stone around the ring… Bron Breakker basically demolished Mr. Stone like a lion playing with his prey.

Breakker speared Mr. Stone in half for the win.

After the match, Breakker went to do the same thing to Stone as he did to Wagner — crunching his head between the stairs — when Von Wagner, bandages and all, came out to the aid of Stone.

Verdict: HIT.

CHELSEA GREEN & PIPER NIVEN vs. THEA HAIL & JACY JAYNE – WWE WOMEN’S TAG TEAM TITLES

Last week, the WWE Women’s Tag Champions were seen backstage mockingly congratulating the new NXT Tag Champs, Chase U. Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne challenged them to a match with the titles on the line for night two of Halloween Havoc.

Thea and Jacy actually make a decent team, working very well together. I felt like Jacy and Thea had more chemistry than Gigi and Jacy ever had.

Though they gave a great effort, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven wound up picking up the win after Jacy Jayne tried cheating by using Andre Chase’s title belt. Chase stopped her, allowing Chelsea Green to hit the Unprettier for the win.

Verdict: HIT

LOLA VICE vs. KELANI JORDAN – BREAKOUT TOURNAMENT

Two women with major potential in WWE clashed in the finals of the Breakout Tournament.

Lola Vice, while a great talent, comes into NXT with name recognition already. As long as she continues to grow in the ring, she’ll be a star. Kelani Jordan on the other hand, is just as if not more talented and doesn’t quite have the same following. Winning a breakout tournament could be the launching pad she needed.

That said, WWE officials saw it differently as Lola Vice won the tournament and the contract for a shot at the NXT Women’s Title.

Verdict: HIT

CARMELO HAYES vs. ILJA DRAGUNOV – NXT CHAMPIONSHIP

Can you be HIM without the championship? That was the question on everyone’s mind as the former Champion, Carmelo Hayes, challenged for the NXT Title against Ilja Dragunov.

The third singles match between these two for the title, the first where Ilja walked in as Champion. It may have been the third match, but that didn’t mean they dialed it back any. This was just as high flying and intense as the others.

After an incredible and hard fought battle, Dragunov retained his title after a distraction from Trick Williams took Melo’s eye off the proverbial ball. Though, Carmelo Hayes shouldn’t be looked down on as they both went to their limit.

Verdict: HIT