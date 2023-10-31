VIP AUDIO 10/31 – WKH – Focus On AEW: Tony Khan has an important announcement, Collision ratings disappoint for MJF-Omega, Collision thoughts, Mailbag (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on AEW” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses Tony Khan saying he has an important announcement, Wade’s list of 10 announcements he’d like Tony Khan to make tomorrow, details on disappointing Collision ratings for MJF vs. Kenny Omega, various Collision thoughts, Dynamite preview, and some AEW Mailbag topics.

