TNA executive discusses possibility of signing CM Punk, says he was a pleasure to be around when he visited weeks ago

TNA Impact Wrestling president Scott A’Amore said “the door is open” for C.M. Punk to be part of Impact Wrestling. “It’s not a secret, CM Punk was backstage the day after Bound for Glory. That’s nothing new,” he told PWMania. “He was backstage earlier this year when he was under contract at AEW and they were just getting ready for the debut of Collision, so we have a pretty open policy.

“Is there going to be a place for for veteran talent and senior talent in TNA wrestling? Of course, you know, the value can’t be understated of good senior veteran talent right now with name recognition and drawability as well. The door is open. If you want to come by and visit, as long as you’re respectful to our crew, you will be respected. He was a pleasure to have when he came around, so is there a possibility he is here in the future, you never know.

D’Amore also discussed Will Ospreay and whether the six-sided ring will be brought back as part of Impact Wrestling reverting to the TNA name next year. The following are those snippets:

•On Will Ospreay’s TNA Impact Wrestling future: “Will Ospreay just came in and did three events for us. He was a pleasure to have around you know, and I mean, I think it’s great for Will to let his his feelings be known about how much TNA wrestling meant to him. You know, he said he’s a TNA kid. He was inspired to be a wrestler watching A.J. Styles on TNA wrestling.

“And to me, that’s one of the cool things, that we are part of inspiring a guy who’s contract is up in February of 2024. Where’s he going? Who knows? For him to sit there and say no, matter what happens in February of next year, you know, I’m always going to be supportive of what’s going on at TNA was so special to me, that’s cool to come out of the mouth of the arguably you know, in my opinion, the greatest wrestler in the world right now.

“So, you know, the door’s wide open. I think we’re gonna go out there and take really some great moves in 2023 and keep pushing forward. We’re going to grow and I think we’re really going to make some waves.”

•On whether the six-sided ring will return: “Frankly, no. It’s the first question that comes up and the first thing I tried to address in our press pass recently. I know that people love the six side. I was in the room when we made the decision to go six sides. And I mean, it’s got a little place in my heart because it was one of the things that set us apart, but at the end of the day, just about every single talent that’s ever wrestled in it says that it was it was much harder to wrestle in, was more dangerous, not just injury but but even more so just daily wear and tear.

“It was harder on their bodies so I will not apologise for putting talents health and safety first. You know, I think TNA has had great matches in four sided rings matches and six sided rings. So, with all things considered, if the talent is safer and more comfortable in a four-sided ring, then that’s an easy decision to make.”

To read the full interview including comments about the TNA brand returning, Leon Slater signing with TNA Impact Wrestling, TNA’s future, and more HERE.

