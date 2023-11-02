AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (11/1): AEW viewership bounces back to average for season up against World Series deciding game

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite on TBS last night (11/1) drew an average of 832,000 viewers, up from 774,000 last week but below the 901,000 the week before. The average viewership since the start of September is 837,000 viewers, so this week’s was back to average for the season. The average during the same nine-week period last year was 1.112 million and the same nine weeks in 2021 averaged 1.010 million.

The average so far this year is 871,000 viewers. The average last year through 44 weeks was 1.090 million.

Dynamite’s lead-in, a rerun of “Big Bang Theory,” drew an average of 1.029 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, Dynamite drew a 0.28 rating, up from 0.24. The average since the start of September is 0.29. The same nine-week period last year averaged 0.33.

The average so far this year through 44 weeks is 0.30. The average through this week last year was 0.35.

The 18-34 male demo jumped to 0.29, up from 0.19 last week, and matching the average since the start of September 0f 0.29.

AEW Dynamite promoted an “important annoucement” from Tony Khan on social media in the days leading up to the event, plus the following matches:

Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli – AEW International Championship

Bullet Club Gold vs. MJF & TBD & TBD & TBD – 8-Man Tag Main Event

Matt Mendard & Angelo Parker vs. Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega

Hikaru Shida vs. Willow Nightingale – AEW Women’s Championship

