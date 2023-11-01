AEW Rampage Ratings Report (10/27): Clear indications that Collision has cost Rampage more than 10 percent of its viewership

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (10/27) episode of AEW Rampage on TNT drew an average of 319,000 viewers, down from 342,000 viewers. It was the lowest viewership for the show on a non-holiday weekend in its normal timeslot since it drew 310,000 on July 14.

The average viewership so far this year, including several occasions it drew under 300,000 viewers on nights it didn’t air in the usual timeslot, is 393,000. The average the last ten weeks is 361,000.

The average since Collision started airing 15 weeks ago on Saturday nights is 373,000 viewers. The average in the previous 15 weeks in its usual timeslot was 421,000. While there are other factors than just Collision, Rampage does seem to have been negatively affected by Collision’s existence with a drop of 48,000 on average per week.

For context, viewership was essentially the same in 2022 when comparing the same two chunks of time (452,000 vs. 448,000), so there wouldn’t have been good reason to expect a drop in Rampage viewership the last 15 weeks compared to the prior similar period.

In the core 18-49 demo, Rampage drew a 0.09, down from 0.11. It tied the lowest demo rating since the Feb. 17 episode drew a 0.07. It is the second-lowest demo rating of the year.

Rampage featured Takeshita vs. Kyle Fletcher, Santana vs. Ortiz, and a four-way match to earn a shot at the AEW Women’s Title on Collision featuring Willow Nightingale vs. Abandon vs. Skye Blue vs. Anna Jay.

