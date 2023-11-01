20 YRS AGO – WWE Live Event Results (10-27-2003): Cena gets huge pop until telling fans to “suck his Halloweenie” before match against Rey, plus Guerreros, Kidman, Lesnar, Sable, KIdman, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Smackdown house show report

October 27, 2003

Augusta, Ga.

Report by Stephen Luke, PWTorch.com correspondent

First off there were probably only a couple of thousand people there, but the fans were way into it.

(1) Rikishi & Scotty 2 Hotty beat The World Greatest Tag Team. This was a hot match start to finish, Rumpus Maximus is so over in Augusta it’s scary!. Shelton Benjamin showed off great skill as did Charlie Haas in the matchup. And Scotty 2 Hotty could have read the newspaper in the middle of the ring and would have still gotten a huge pop. After the win Scotty and Kish obliged the crowd with the same old dance routine. In a rather entertaining moment, a kid was pulled from the crowd and danced in the ring with the two. Good match believe it or not.

(2) Billy Kidman defeated Rhyno. This was another good match that both men put a lot into. Kidman had a smile a mile wide. But then again if I was married to Torrie Wilson, so would I. Rhyno picked up the mic and screamed “Georgia Sucks” and then gave us the bird. Rather entertaining actually. A lot of back and forth but in the end Kidman picks up the victory. After the match Rhyno connected with a Gore on Kidman that was heard throughout the arena.

(3) Sean O’Haire & Horshu defeated Matt & John from TE3. Sean O Haire has the look and skill… Horshu was massive, almost a Lesnar-esque physique. Matt and John had on cheesy matching tights that made me have a NWA Rock & Roll Express flashback straight from 1986! Matt got a lot of cheers, but John seemed to be the better wrestler.In an actual moment of entertainment during this match someone screamed out Hardcore Holly’s name when Matt was tagged in. At any rate not too entertaining of a match.

(4) The F.B. I. defeated Paul London & Orlando Jordan & Spanky. The FBI looked good. Paul London had a few impressive moves and OJ looked like the Big Show next to both of them. In my section at least, there were good pops for The FBI

(5) Tajiri retained the Cruiserweight Title against Jamie Noble and Ultimo Dragon. Tajiri and Ultimo were over big with the crowd. Jamie Noble put on one hell of a show, but didn’t seem to be quite as popular. One of the very best matches of the night. Tajiri sprays the mist and pins Noble.

(6) Rey Mysterio defeated John Cena. Cena got a huge pop at first… until he started with the cheap heat about hating the “Masters” and the Georgia Bulldogs sucking. He also told us to suck his “Halloweenie.” This was another awesome match and both men showed why they are among the best in sports entertainment. Cena was pretty funny with some of his actions in the ring and interactions with the crowd. Mysterio is just simply poetry in motion. After Rey picked up the rollup win John kept insisting that it was only a 2 count. Loved it.

(7) The Basham Brothers (w/Shaniqua) defeated Los Guerreros to retain the World Tag Titles. The Bashams looked good and Shaniqua was very convincing in her role. Eddie and Chavo continued to do what they do best and that’s wrestle. A couple of highlights were when the crowd started a “Tag Shaniqua!” chant and when Shaniqua gave a BIG boot to Chavo. Another great effort. After the match Uncle Eddie and Chavo got into an argument because their loss was “Eddie’s fault”. An EDDIE chant was started but he didn’t play to the crowd at all.

(8) Dawn Marie defeated Torrie Wilson and Sable in a Bikini Contest. You read right. An actual Bikini Contest that Torrie didn’t win. Who knew? All three women were smoking hot, but I have to admit Dawn really was all that and more. After the contest a catfight broke out that showed promise of T&A (and I don’t mean Test and Albert) but to my disappointment there was none of that. Definitely a highlight of the night.

(9) Brock Lesnar defeated Chris Benoit to retain the WWE Title. Both men got obvious huge pops and put on an awesome display of athleticism. Brock really is a monster in person and Benoit gave Brock all he could handle. At one point the ref got knocked down and Benoit applied the Crossface and Lesnar did tap out… BUT the ref didn’t see a thing. Benoit was one the receiving end of 2 F5’s and actually kicked out of the first. the second picked Lesnar up the 1,2,3.

Biggest Pops

1) Dawn Marie (no kidding)

2) Rikishi and Scotty 2 Hotty

3) Rey Mysterio

4) Brock Lesnar

Most Heat

1) Rhyno

2) John Cena

3) Chavo (after walking away from Eddie)

4) Shaniqua

