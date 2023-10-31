AEW Collision Ratings Report (10/28): Viewership and demo ratings for MJF vs. Kenny Omega headlined show, key metrics

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Saturday night’s (10/28) episode of AEW Collision on TNT headlined by MJF defending the AEW World Title against Kenny Omega drew an average of 472,000 viewers, down from 518,000 the prior week.

The average viewership for a typical episode of Collision is around 523,000; that average excludes the premiere episode, holiday weekend episodes, any that went up against a WWE or NXT PLE, and removing the outlier for the MJF & Adam Cole vs. FTR match. Considering that MJF & Cole vs. FTR match drew 739,000 viewers, this episode’s viewership is on the lower end of expectations, although it faced college football competition and game two of the MLB World Series.

The average viewership of all episodes of Collision is 516,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.13 rating, down from 0.16 the prior week. The series-average rating is 0.17; excluding the premiere episode, the average is 0.16.

The male 18-49 demo rating was 0.19, down from 0.22 last week, but higher the prior three. The male 18-49 demo rating has averaged 0.19 since the start of September. Before that, it averaged 0.25, excluding the premiere which drew an outlier of 0.48.

