FREE PODCAST 10/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Rush: Team Seth or Team Drew, Miz TV with Gunther, Creeds, Becky, Sami, Cody, Greenville and Saudi Arabia talk, more with live callers (110 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jeff Rush from PWTorch. The show begins with Wade and Jeff discussing WWE getting more emboldened than in recent years to tout going to Saudi Arabia. They also shamed WWE for avoiding mentioning they were in Greenville, S.C. while touting Saudi Arabia. The also discussed whether Seth Rollins looked good or bad rebutting Drew McIntyre in a snotty tone, whether Cody Rhodes’s character is on track, the Halloween gimmickry and what worked and didn’t in that regard, Becky Lynch addressing losing the NXT Title, The Creed Brothers debut, Miz TV with Gunther, and more.

